Australia cricket legend Shane Warne dies at 52 

Australian cricket legend and one of the greatest spinners of all time, Shane Warne, has died at the age of 52.

According to a report in Fox Cricket, Warne’s management released a brief statement in the early hours of Saturday (AEDT), which stated that he passed away in Thailand.

How did Shane Warne die?

Reports claim that Warne died of a suspected heart attack. A statement released by Warne’s management read:

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

It is a sad day for Australian cricket as earlier on Friday another Aussie legend Rod Marsh also passed away at 74. Warne himself had tweeted a message of condolence for Marsh earlier in the day. He wrote:

“Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game & an inspiration to so many young boys & girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate.”

Shane Warne’s career in numbers

Considered by many to be the greatest leg-spinner to play the game, Warne was a favourite of cricket fans across the globe. Having made his debut in 1992, the Aussie went on to represent his country in 145 Tests and 194 One Day Internationals, claiming 708 and 293 wickets, respectively.

England’s Barmy Army @TheBarmyArmy Simply can't believe we are writing this.



RIP Shane Warne, one of the game's best characters and finest bowlers.



Forever etched in Ashes history ✍️ Simply can't believe we are writing this.RIP Shane Warne, one of the game's best characters and finest bowlers.Forever etched in Ashes history ✍️ https://t.co/A2jOWPt6L5

The Aussie was a part of Australia’s World Cup win in 1999, and five Ashes-winning sides between 1993 and 2003. Warne, Muttiah Muralitharan and Anil Kumble were credited with reviving the art of spin in the 1990s.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar