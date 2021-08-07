How did Gina Marie Krasley die? Obituary confirms passing of "My 600lb Life" star weeks after she revealed "mystery illness"

Gina Marie Krasley, popularly known for the TLC reality show "My 600lb Life," has passed away. Gina appeared on the eighth season of the show but reportedly died at her home in New Jersey on Sunday. The Tuckerton, New Jersey native died “surrounded by her loving family,” according to an obituary.

A tribute to the 30 year old reality star read:

“Gina Marie Krasley, 30 of Tuckerton, NJ passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday August 1st, 2021. Born in Galloway, NJ, Gina has been a lifelong resident of Ocean County, living in Forked River Barnegat and Tuckerton for the last 6 years.”

The obituary also stated that Gina was passionate about dancing and often made up dances with her sister and neighborhood kids while growing up. The American reality show star also started the “dancing has no size limit” TikTok trend.

Gina Marie Krasley had hoped to open a dance studio for children with special needs someday.

How did Gina Marie Krasley die?

The New Jersey native was reportedly suffering from a "mystery illness" in recent months. Gina Marie Krasley was also immobile and struggling with pain in her legs.

She also revealed her inability to hold up her cellphone on her own, as her hands had gone numb. The reality show actress was allegedly receiving home care and seeing a neurologist days before her shocking death.

Image via TLC

The cause of Gine Marie Krasley’s death has not been announced.

Gina Marie Krasley was married to wed Beth Krasely. The two tied the knot in 2016. In October 2016, Gina’s wife had tweeted:

“I’m married to the love of my life on October 1, 2016. She is the best thing that ever happened to me. I could never live a day without her. I love you Gina!!!!”

Gina’s wife was also seen showing support in the actress’ weight loss journey on the series.

Beth Krasely, 2019, had tweeted in support:

“I’m so very proud of my wife, she’s doing this!!!! And she’s not letting anyone get her down!!! I just love you so much baby. Good job and keep up the hard work.”

Before Gina Marie Krasley starred in the My 600lb Life series, the actress and her wife, Beth, were living with the former's mother at home. However, Gina’s family was not in support of her marriage.

On the reality show, Gina’s mother and sister were filmed blaming Beth for Gina’s spiraling weight.

Gina is survived by her mother, wife, sister, and her grandparents. She was also the proud owner of her dog Bubba and cat Daisy. A funeral for Gina has been set up on Sunday, and her family has requested fans to donate to a mental health charity of their choosing in lieu of pink or purple flowers which were “Gina’s favorite colors.”

