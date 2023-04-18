"The queen": Survivor fans react as Carolyn Wiger answers "web's most searched questions" about her

Carolyn Wiger's personality and incredible stories make her one of the most memorable players on Survivor 44. Wiger recently shared a video on social media in which she answered some of the web's most searched questions about her. She captioned the video, “Can’t toss a ring but I can answer questions!!!”

The first question asked if Carolyn Wiger was on drugs, to which she replied, “No, I am not on drugs. I have been sober now since May 28, 2009. I am not on drugs.” The next question was about if something was wrong with Carolyn Wiger, to which she replied, “Nothing, nothing is wrong with me.”

The third question was about whether Carolyn Wiger was autistic, to which she replied, “No, and why is it that we have to diagnose somebody who is different? But if you do want to diagnose me with something, you can diagnose me with ADHD because that’s what I have.”

Fans have taken to social media to react to Carolyn Wiger's video and have called her a "queen."

"I'm obsessed with her" - Fans react to Survivor 44 star Carolyn Wiger answering the web's most searched questions

Carolyn Wiger's answers regarding her appearance on Survivor 44 have been receiving a lot of attention from fans. Several netizens shared how much they loved her, while others revealed how obsessed they were with Carolyn Wiger.

The reason Carolyn Wiger joined the show

Carolyn Wiger has gained a massive fanbase since her appearance on Survivor 44. In an interview with Survivor Wiki, she explained why she wanted to be a part of the show.

She said:

“I want to share my story. I want to bring the hope. Addiction looks different for everybody and recovery does too. SURVIVOR is so much more than a game to me. It's the human interactions, the growth, and the fun! Of course, I want to be a part of that!”

When Carolyn Wiger was asked what life experiences prepared her for the game, she mentioned:

“Overcoming my addiction and learning how to forgive, love and accept myself. Active addiction is mental and emotional torture. It took me years to realize my mistakes don't define me. I've worked hard to become this person I am proud of. I know this game will break me down but I am strong, resilient, and most importantly I believe in myself!”

Fans enjoyed watching Carolyn Wiger as she tricked her tribe by using random sticks to spell out the letter X and also love how she flips the script when a big vote is coming up. There has been no end to the entertainment Carolyn Wiger has provided for her fans.

Every day, Carolyn Wiger proves to be a great performer, as the competition is getting more fierce with each contestant trying their best to win the title and the $1 million prize.

Tune in to Survivor on April 19, 2023, at 8 pm ET on CBS to watch episode 8 titled Don't Get Cocky Kid.

