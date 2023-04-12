Survivor season 44 episode 7 release date, air time, and plot

Only a few hours remain before the release of episode 7 of Survivor season 44. As each episode progresses in season 44, the competition becomes more difficult. To continue the journey, the contestants must make it through the elimination safely. On Wednesday, April 12, 2023, CBS is scheduled to air the upcoming episode of season 44 at 8 p.m. ET.

In the next episode, Matt Blankinship will be able to vote at the tribal council after being in a no-vote for about 13 days. This new opportunity has opened up a whole new world for him, and he is ready to embrace it.

Fans were given a sneak peek of what they can expect from episode 7 of Survivor season 44 before the release of the episode. Viewers can expect a brief explanation of how Matt got into this situation.

The synopsis for this upcoming episode 7 of Survivor season 44 states:

“Castaways must find the key to unlock a new twist in the game; one castaway finds themselves stuck between a rock and a hard place.”

Survivor season 44 contestant Matt Blankinship feels "confident" about the competition

Following Josh Wilder's elimination on Night 13, Matt Blankinship and Frannie Marin secretly met in the jungle. In the preview of the upcoming episode, Matt mentioned that he was "confident and comfortable for the next phase" of the game and said:

“I went on a journey in the very beginning of the game. I lost two votes at tribal councils. But after last night, I finally have a vote. After all of this time, I can play ‘Survivor’!”

Matt Blankinship was seen comparing himself to a baby bird in the clip by saying, “My wings have suddenly sprouted and I’m soaring now.” The sneak peek video also shed some light on his relationship with Frannie.

He was heard saying:

“I made some great relationships. Me and Frannie are super tight. Like, I couldn’t do anything in this game without Frannie.”

Matt Blankinship believes he has discovered an immunity idol as he says he “feels great.” In reality, however, it is a fake idol created by Danny Massa. This idol was planted by Massa while they were in the Soka camp.

More about Survivor season 44

Since the season began, two contestants Bruce Perreault and Matthew Grinstead-Mayle, left the show due to medical emergencies. In the tribal council so far, five individuals have been eliminated: Maddy Pomilla, Helen Li, Claire Rafson, Sarah Wade, and Josh.

As of now, there are only 11 remaining contestants competing for the show's title and a $1 million cash prize.

The synopsis for Survivor season 44 reads:

"Stranded in the beautiful islands of Fiji, 18 determined new castaways will be divided into 3 tribes of 6 and forced to form a new society as they adapt to their physical and social surroundings."

Season 44 has been one of CBS' most-watched shows. Each week, the excitement among fans continues to grow as they follow the contestants' journey on the show.

Survivor season 44 episode 7 is scheduled to air on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 8 pm ET on CBS.

