"Feel so bad for Bruce": Fans left heartbroken as Bruce gets medically evacuated from Survivor 44

Popular reality competition series Survivor season 44 aired its two-hour premiere episode on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 8 pm ET on CBS. It documented 18 castaways embarking on the journey of their lifetime and participating in their very first challenges of the season. Throughout the episode, the contestants wasted no time in making strategies, forming alliances, and looking for immunity idols.

On the premiere episode of Survivor, Bruce was medically evacuated after he suffered a head injury and a concussion in the first challenge. He was the first member to exit the competition. Fans were left disappointed with his exit. One tweeted:

kassie @haihawkami damn feel so bad for Bruce :( #Survivor damn feel so bad for Bruce :( #Survivor

Hosted by Jeff Probst, the hit CBS series has been extremely popular amongst the audience. Unlike its previous seasons, it will have the castaways spending a total of 26 days instead of 39 in the jungle on the Fiji islands, trying to become the sole survivor and beat fellow contestants to win the coveted title and the grand cash prize of $1 million.

Viewers have already begun to pick their favorites and root for them.

Fans react as Bruce injures himself in the first challenge on Survivor 44

For the first challenge on Survivor season 44, the castaways had to collect puzzle pieces and solve the puzzle, following which they had to collect rings from a pole. The winning tribe from the three chosen ones this season, Ratu, Soka, and Tika, were to earn camp supplies.

Excited by the prospect, the 18 contestants made their way to the challenge and promised to deliver their best to gain a head-start in the competition.

However, Bruce from the Tika tribe hit his head while navigating an obstacle and started bleeding a lot. Host Jeff Probst asked the castaway to let him know if he needed medical assistance, but Bruce noted that he was doing just fine.

However, Bruce lost a lot of blood and fell to his knees, following which Jeff stopped the challenge on Survivor and called for medical aid. While he was then deemed okay, it sure did scare fellow cast members as well as viewers.

Later on in the episode, Bruce's condition didn't look good, following which the medical aid tended to him. He could not play anymore and had to be medically evacuated. The contestant was in tears as he wanted to stay for the entire game. His tribe members consoled him and promised to win it for him.

Fans were heartbroken to see Bruce leave. Check out what they have to say.

Jerry @survbbchallenge HE DIDN’T MAKE IT PAST NIGHT 1 ARE YOU KIDDING ME #Survivor HE DIDN’T MAKE IT PAST NIGHT 1 ARE YOU KIDDING ME #Survivor

Helen @Iaundryandtaxes night 1 being pulled this is so heartbreaking for Bruce #survivor night 1 being pulled this is so heartbreaking for Bruce #survivor

Chris @SensesFate #Survivor Bruce is being pulled from the game already, WHAT?!!!!!!!!!! Bruce is being pulled from the game already, WHAT?!!!!!!!!!! 😮😮😮😮😮 #Survivor

owain @_owaindavies #Survivor Bruce coming back is not a want, it’s a necessity — he has so much potential Bruce coming back is not a want, it’s a necessity — he has so much potential 😭 #Survivor

Triggy! 🕹 @Triggenometry



To go through the whole process of getting on the show just for it to get cut short… Damn.



#Survivor Medevacs are always tough to watch but seeing one happen night 1 is extra brutal.To go through the whole process of getting on the show just for it to get cut short… Damn. Medevacs are always tough to watch but seeing one happen night 1 is extra brutal.To go through the whole process of getting on the show just for it to get cut short… Damn.#Survivor

The three tribes are formed on Survivor season 44

The premiere episode of Survivor season 44 began with host Jeff Probst welcoming the castaways to begin their journey on the show. The contestants traveled on a boat on to the Fiji islands, excited for whatever was in store for them.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled I Can't Wait To See Jeff, read:

"Immediately upon reaching the beach, the three tribes go full throttle in their first challenge to earn crucial camp supplies; the remaining two tribes choose between a mental or physical challenge to earn their camp essentials. Then, as castaways begin to get acquainted with each other, each tribe must choose one person to take a journey and make the first big decision of the game.”

The 18 Survivor castaways were divided into three tribes: Ratu, Soka, and Tika. As Jeff announced the names of each tribe and their members, the contestants bonded and were seemingly excited to work with their tribemates in challenges as well as in forming strategies and alliances.

Members of the Ratu tribe include Brandon Cottom, Kane Fritzler, Matthew Grinstead, Lauren Harpe, Maddy Pomilla, and Jaime Lynne Ruiz.

Castaways in the Soka tribe are Matt Blankinship, Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt, Frannie Marin, Danny Massa, Claire Rafson, and Josh Wilder.

The third tribe on Survivor is called the Tika tribe and includes Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho, Carson Garrett, Helen Li, Bruce Perreault, Sarah Wade, and Carolyn Wiger.

Season 44 of Survivor has already aired an interesting premiere, which saw the contestants give it their all to prove their mettle in challenges and gameplay and secure their safety to keep moving forward in the competition. Viewers will witness many complex dynamics in the upcoming weeks.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode next Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 8 pm ET on CBS.

