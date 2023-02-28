Who is Bruce Perreault from Survivor 44? Rhode Island native is a US Navy veteran

Survivor season 44 is set to premiere this week and will feature 18 new castaways as they attempt to survive in the wilderness of the Fiji Islands. One of the contestants set to compete in the upcoming season is Bruce Perrault, a US Navy veteran from Rhode Island (as per his Instagram bio).

Describing himself as energetic and competitive, the contestant believes that he’ll be the sole survivor on the show even though this is his time, as he will “be social and rely” on his strategic wit.

The Survivor season 44 will premiere on Wednesday, March 1, at 8 pm ET on CBS.

Survivor season 44 contestant Bruce Perrault started his career as a financial advisor for MassMutual

The Survivor season 44 contestant currently works as an account executive at Expert Insurance Agency in Providence County, Rhode Island. The 46-year-old insurance agent describes himself as "energetic, funny, and competitive" and wants to be on the CBS show as he believes that the social experiment breaks one down only to test them to get back up.

Apart from being a US Navy veteran, the Survivor season 44 contestant is also an entrepreneur who is the founder of Bruce Perrault Real Estate, which helps people buy houses as well as helps sellers make the best decisions when they sell.

While he is now an entrepreneur, according to Bruce’s LinkedIn, he didn’t start his career in that field. He has been working since 2007 and his first place of employment was MassMutual, where he worked as a financial advisor for five years. During his time at the establishment, he was responsible for working closely with business owners, providing financial services, gathering facts, analyzing needs, and making responsible recommendations.

After this, he worked as a financial advisor for Baystate Financial for a year, which was followed by his time as a Premier Banker at Santander Bank from 2014 to 2016.

His career evolved post that as he started working at Bank Rhode Island as a senior personal banking representative. This was followed by his current occupation as an account executive for the Expert Insurance Agency, where he has been working since November 2019.

Bruce has not had an easy life, but he feels that having had a tough childhood has prepared him the most for the reality show. In a conversation with Parade, he opened up about being in the foster system as a child. He said that he was abandoned and was only found by the authorities after three whole days.

He added:

"So it was a level of survival there, even though I didn't know it; I was at the age of two. But, growing up in the foster care system, you gain a sense of being able to survive, because you never know how long you're gonna be with the person that is there with you."

The Survivor season 44 contestant further stated that his children told him to have fun while on the show. They told him that no matter what happens, have a good time.

As for the show, Bruce added that he’s watched every episode since week three of season one and that from all the former contestants, he identifies the most with Jeremy Collins since he played a “value-based” game. He further named Coach as someone that he has admired since he was “cool” and “animated.”

