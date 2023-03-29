Survivor season 44 episode 5 release date, time and plot explored 

The reality competition series Survivor is one of CBC's most-watched television shows. Here with its 44th season, viewers of Survivor can't help but appreciate the drama, thrills, and twists and turn as they watch the contestants' journey each week.

In light of the fact that Survivor season 44 has arrived, a few episodes have already been released, and now the season's fifth episode is on the way. There is only one day until the release of the upcoming episode, so make sure to get your popcorn ready.

On CBS, the 5th episode of Survivor season 44 will be released on March 29, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET. A number of challenges will be faced by the contestants in this episode, as they form alliances and strategies.

In order to keep moving forward in the competition, he/she must stay safe from elimination. Currently, one person can be chosen for each trip per journey.

The details of the journey and who can be chosen for this task are still unclear as further details are yet to be determined.

Episode 5 of Survivor season 44: What to expect

Before the 5th episode of the show was released, the channel shared some clips on Instagram.

One of the clips showed the Tika tribe as having some trust issues, particularly between newcomer Josh and Yam Yam. In another clip, Josh mentions, “I just don’t trust you,” with Yam asking, “What’s up with that b***h face?” in a personal confession.

As of now, there are only three people left in this tribe. Especially in his past tribe, Soka, he was one of the main targets, but the swap prevented that from happening. Additionally, Jeff is seen mentioning the following in another clip:

“This could completely change the direction of the game.”

The video also showed Matt falling in a rather unceremonious manner during the challenge. "The Third Turd" is the title of Survivor season 44 episode 5 which contains the following synopsis:

“Tribes must weave their way through the reward challenge to earn power in the game; one person from each tribe is chosen to go on a journey, but there's a catch.”

Survivor season 44 episode 4 recap

Following the elimination, Josh mentioned that he was safe due to the swinging position between the two alliances, and other tribe members talked about how they would get him out if they went to the Tribal Council.

The "X" sign was a mystery that Tika tribe members saw while it was all Carolyn's plan.

The collaboration between Carolyn and Josh resulted in Sarah Wade being eliminated. Every episode brings tougher competition and castaways must give it everything in the jungle to survive.

Watching the season progress and seeing who wins $1 million and the title will be interesting for viewers. After 18 castaways started the show, many eliminations took place, and four are now gone.

According to the official synopsis, the show will feature:

"Stranded in the beautiful islands of Fiji, 18 determined new castaways will be divided into 3 tribes of 6 and forced to form a new society as they adapt to their physical and social surroundings."

Stay tuned to CBS at 8 pm ET this Wednesday, March 29, 2023, to watch the latest episode of Survivor.

Poll : 0 votes