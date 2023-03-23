Who was eliminated on Survivor 44 episode 4? Game twist, challenges and more explored

Popular reality competition series Survivor season 44 aired a brand new episode Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 8 pm ET on CBS. It documented the remaining castaways participating in a variety of challenges, forming strategies and alliances to secure their safety and keep moving forward in the competition. While some did their best, others failed to become successful in their plans.

On this week's episode of Survivor, Sarah Wade was eliminated from the competition after Carolyn and Josh worked with each other. The latter used his immunity idol to keep himself safe. Hence, Yam Yam and Sarah's votes against him weren't counted. Both him and Carolyn voted Sarah out of the competition.

What transpired on this week's episode of Survivor?

Tonight's episode of Survivor saw the castaways reeling from the previous week's elimination. Josh felt that he was safe being in the swinging position between the two alliances, however, the rest of his tribe was focused on getting him out next if they were ever to go into the Tribal Council.

While walking through the jungle, the Tika tribe on Survivor came across the birdcage with two red sticks lodged in it making an "X." This was a plan carefully corcorted by Carolyn who also made a similar X back at camp and accompanied that with the advantage clue and the fake idol to have someone believe that it was the real idol.

Sarah fell right into the trap and was overjoyed, thinking she had an advantage. The tribes then met up with host Jeff Probst for a reward challenge. The first two tribes would get a larger and smaller fishing tarp, but the winning tribe would have to send three of its members on a journey away from camp.

Soka eventually won the Survivor reward challenge and chose to send Josh from their own tribe, Jamie from Ratu and Carson from Tika for the journey. The three castaways were excited about finding a potential advantange but were only left shocked. While each were given an immunity idol, it was only going to be effective pre-merge and that they'd be swapped to a new tribe.

Josh went to Tika where he was greeted warmly before Sarah and Yam Yam caught him lying about not being a surgeon and decided not to trust him. Carson went to Ratu and revealed that Yam Yam and Carolyn from his previous tribe had an alliance. Jamie went to Soka with her two idols, out of which one was fake. The tribe members decided to go through her bag to see if she had an idol, which they couldn't find.

To complete the immunity challenge on Survivor, the castaways had to jump from a high porch to grab a key and travel through a beam before swimming to the other end to finish the puzzle. While all the tribes did their utmost best, Soka and Ratu completed it before Tika, sending the latter group to the Tribal Council.

Back at camp, Tika unanimously decided to vote out Josh. Yam Yam suggested Carolyn be the dummy vote pawn again, which didn't sit well with the latter. Sarah and Yam Yam decided to go and form a false alliance with Josh to convince him to vote for Carolyn.

Later on in the Survivor episode, Josh decided to join hands with Carolyn. He showed his idol and confessed to being open to using it on her to keep her safe. Carolyn was stunned by the gesture and was conflicted about breaking her trust with Yam Yam. She had to choose between a new and an old alliance.

At the Tribal Council, Yam Yam's comments referring to "replacing a friend" had Carolyn thinking it was about her and began doubting her alliance. Sarah tried to convince her tribemate that Yam Yam was known to cause misunderstandings. Yam Yam, for his part, stated that Josh might be a gateway for him to form an alliance with the Soka tribe.

By the end of the Survivor episode, both Yam Yam and Sarah voted for Josh. However, Carolyn sided with her new alliance and voted for Sarah, as did Josh. The latter also played his immunity idol, which then eliminated Sarah out of the competition.

SURVIVOR @survivorcbs See the aftermath next week on a brand new What a wild episode!See the aftermath next week on a brand new #Survivor !🕺🏻 What a wild episode!😅 See the aftermath next week on a brand new #Survivor!🕺🏻 https://t.co/lfEfSKjZPd

Season 44 of Survivor has been dramatic with each passing episode. As the installment progresses, the castaways will have to give it their all to sustain the jungle as well as the challenges that come their way. Viewers will have to stay tuned to find out who takes it all the way to win the coveted title and $1 million.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Survivor next Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 8 pm ET on CBS.

Poll : 0 votes