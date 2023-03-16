Madison LeCroy teases what to expect from Southern Charm season 9 amid Austen and Taylor hook-up rumor

Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy recently opened up about the rumor that her ex-boyfriend Austen Kroll and co-star Taylor Ann Green have hooked up.

In an interview with Life & Style on March 15, Madison said that she was seeing it all “unfold” just like everyone else. Southern Charm season 9 premieres later this year, and will feature this storyline.

Both Austen and Taylor have not commented on the rumor.

LeCroy, who is now married to Brett Randle, said that she is not trying to get too involved with Austen. She added that the Southern Charm cast are currently tiptoeing around each other since the rumors spread.

Madison, who dated Austin for three years before breaking up in 2020, said in the interview:

"Austen and I are in a place where I don’t really want to get too involved with that, but at the same time, I’d still have an opinion. So, we’re all tiptoeing around right now."

Meanwhile, Taylor's ex, Shep Rose, is fine with the news, even as Austen's other ex, Olivia Flowers, has bigger issues to deal with as she recently lost her brother.

Southern Charm and Vanderpump Rules seem to have similar storylines right now

Bravo network hinted at the storyline itself in a TikTok video where it was stated:

"Bravo HQ while Vanderpump & Southern Charm drama are both happening at once."

The caption also read that the team is "literally shook."

Both the Bravo shows had their own drama happening at the same time, as Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval had an affair with his long-time girlfriend’s friend, Raquel Leviss.

Meanwhile, on Southern Charm, Austen dated Madison and Olivia Flowers in front of the camera. Taylor dated Shep Rose for two years before splitting in November 2022.

Austen Kroll said in an October 2022 interview with US Weekly that he and Taylor were very close but did not hook up. He added:

"I love Taylor to pieces and I cherish her friendship and we’ve gotten very close. I just think that that would be crossing a whole bunch of lines… And a bunch of friendships would really be affected by that."

He also clarified that Shep Rose, who was dating Taylor at the time was not jealous of their friendship and that he appreciated it. Austen said that his then-girlfriend Olivia also loved that he and Taylor were so close.

According to a report, in the upcoming season, Austen and Taylor will say that they “only made out” before it was revealed that there was a lot more to it. At one of the cast members' parties, Green will be seen “screaming and crying and yelling in front of all the guests.”

What else will happen in Southern Charm season 9?

The cast members of Southern Charm season 9 are:

Austen Kroll

Craig Conover

Jarrett Thomas

John Pringle (Guest)

Leva Bonaparte

Madison LeCroy

Marcie Hobbs (Friend)

Olivia Flowers

Paige DeSorbo (Guest)

Patricia Altschul

Rod Razavi

Rodrigo Reyes

Shep Rose

Taylor Ann Green

Venita Aspen

Whitney Sudler-Smith (Friend)

Kathryn will not be returning to the show, as confirmed in January 2023. Madison, meanwhile, returns to the show as a full-time cast member after one season, when she was a friend. Austen will try to move on from Olivia Flowers, and Shep and Taylor will be seen breaking up.

Craig will make amends about her season 8 fight with Leva.

No official release date has been announced by the Bravo network.

Poll : 0 votes