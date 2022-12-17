“He just didn’t really care to support it”: Why did Southern Hospitality star Grace Lilly slam Southern Charm’s Austen Kroll?

Since Southern Hospitality premiered last month on Bravo, the cast members have gained a lot of popularity among fans. One of the fan favorites is Grace Lilly, who recently revealed her relationship with the cast of Southern Charm.

In an interview with US Weekly, VIP Concierge Grace mentioned that all Southern Charm cast members congratulated her for the spin-off, except for Austen Kroll.

She said:

“We see them all around. They’ve all been really nice. I mean, the only person that’s been a little dismissive is Austen, but whatever.”

Grace continued:

“He just didn’t really care to support it. I don’t find that too cool because I’m a supportive individual.”

For those unaware, Southern Hospitality is a spin-off of Southern Charm. The recently launched reality TV show revolves around Leva Bonaparte and the staff from her nightclub, Republic Garden & Lounge.

Grace’s co-star Mikel’s experience with Austen was different

While Grace Lilly slammed Southern Charm's Austen Kroll and labeled him "dismissive," her close friend Mikel Simmons had the exact opposite experience.

He told Us Weekly:

“He gave me great love for the show. So, thank you so much, Austen.”

Mikel further stated that he was quite close to most of the Southern Charm cast, including Kathryn Dennis, Whitney Sudler-Smith, Venita Aspen, and Taylor Ann Green. He even posted several pictures with Kathryn on his social media handle.

Mikel and Kathryn met six years ago at church and since then, have been close pals. Recalling Kathryn’s advice regarding the Bravo show, Mikel said:

“I remember my very first week of filming, and it was very, very hard. We sat down and she [Kathryn] was just like, ‘I remember how it feels. Remember this is the show, remember that … it’s three hours, four hours of conversation [and] people are seeing five minutes and stuff.’ And she said, ‘Just let your guard down, your wall down, but don’t be afraid of being who you are.’”

Meanwhile, Mikel and Grace have become two of the most dramatic cast members from Southern Hospitality. They were often treated as outsiders among the Republic staff members because Grace was not a permanent member of the Republic and Mikel was suspended for a short period of time for betraying Leva Bonaparte’s business for some other nightclub.

When will Southern Hospitality season 1 air a new episode?

Southern Hospitality airs new episodes every Monday on Bravo at 9.00 PM ET. In the previous episode, Grace celebrated her 25th birthday and threw an Alice in Wonderland-themed tea party.

At the party, Mikel Simmons got into a huge fight with TJ Dinch and Joe Bradley. After a meltdown, Mikel got up, threw a drink at Joe and TJ, and walked away.

In addition to the aforementioned cast, Southern Hospitality also includes Maddie Reese, Will Kulp, Emmy Sharrett, Lucia Pena, Mia Alario, and Bradley Carter.

The Bravo show will return with more drama next week. The official synopsis of its upcoming episode 4 reads:

“When Grace Lily's birthday party takes a turn, Mikel questions if he can continue to work at Republic; Grace's enthusiasm gets her back into Leva's good graces, but Will's wild night rubs his co-workers the wrong way.”

Southern Hospitality season 1 episode 4 will air on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 9.00 PM ET on Bravo. Viewers can watch previous episodes on the network’s site.

