How old was Kathryn Dennis when she first appeared on Southern Charm? Bravo star confirms her exit after eight seasons

Kathryn Dennis was just 21 years old when she joined the cast of Southern Charm season 1 in 2013 and began dating Thomas Ravenel, who is 29 years older than her. Kathryn has been a part of the cast for 8 seasons since then and has now confirmed in a statement given to Page Six on Wednesday, January 11, that she is leaving the Southern Charm series.

In her statement, Dennis said that it had been a "wild ride" and that her life had changed in ways she could not even imagine over the past decade. Sharing her experience, she said:

"It hasn't always been easy, but I'm so lucky to have had reality cameras there, capturing so many moments that I'll never forget (and a few, even, that I'd like to)."

Kathryn, now 31 years old, revealed that she will always treasure the viewers who saw her "grow up, become a mom to two amazing children, and build friendships." She also said that the love from the viewers gave her strength and helped her realize that she was not alone, for which she was grateful. Kathryn added:

"I'll be carrying that love with me as I enter this next chapter of my life, away from the Southern Charm lens. I'm thankful for Bravo, the producers at Haymaker and my Charleston cast mates for everything."

Finally, Dennis shared that she is excited about whatever comes next and hopes it will be a "memorable ride," just like the previous decade.

Kathryn Dennis' journey on Southern Charm

Dennis shot several episodes of Southern Charm season 1 in 2013 as a "friend," released in 2014 when she began dating Ravenel. She became a main cast member in season 2 of the show and gave birth to their first child, a daughter named Kensington Calhoun Ravenel, in March 2014.

Dennis’ second child with Ravenel, a son named St. Julien Rembert Ravenel, was born in November 2015. After many fights and an on-and-off relationship, the pair broke up the same year. Dennis felt that Thomas was "emotionally unavailable" and still got back together with him, eventually breaking up after she felt that something was off in the relationship.

She lost custody of both of her children after shooting Southern Charm season 3 in 2016 due to her drug addiction and had to be admitted to rehab. After leaving rehab, Kathryn fought Thomas for custody of her children in 2017 and won joint custody of the kids in July 2018.

The Southern Charm star began dating athlete Chleb Ravenell in 2020 and broke up with him in 2021. At BravoCon 2022, Kathryn said that she was busy "focusing on building a better life for me, for them (her kids) and our family."

Kathryn is a social media influencer and often posts pictures of herself in branded clothes. She also started hosting a podcast called Katching Up With Kathryn in 2022 with aesthetician Amanda Fornal and is a model.

Before joining Southern Charm, Kathryn interned in the Lieutenant Governor's Office in South Carolina and used to work as a page for South Carolina Senator John Land. She attended Berkeley High School and graduated in 2009. Kathryn holds a 'women's studies and political science' degree from the University of South Carolina.

Kathryn has not revealed her plans after quitting the show.

