How Team Lakay inspired Jenelyn Olsim to get her Political Science degree

Jenelyn Olsim knew that becoming part of the famed Team Lakay gym won’t just progress her martial arts career. Joining the Filipino stable also meant that she would get a support system for her studies.

Olsim is set to continue her fighting career as she takes on Brazil’s Julie Mezabarba at ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen on Friday which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

While she’s a career martial artist, Olsim is also a learned fighter. The atomweight fighter recently received her Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from the University of Baguio.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the 25-year-old admitted that obtaining her college degree sometimes felt like a non-priority. It was only when she finally finished her studies that she realized how valuable her academic endeavor would become.

Jenelyn Olsim said:

“It’s been long overdue. This should’ve come a long time ago, that’s why at first I wasn’t that excited. Then I realized it’s still an achievement for me. I stopped many times for sports. I have always put sports first, but when I was able to finish it. It felt really good. At least I know deep down that my priorities in life are still straight.”

While she remained focused on her fighting career, Olsim also realized that the seniors and champions in her team were as accomplished in the classroom as well as in the circle.

Former ONE lightweight world champion Eduard Folayang was once an English and Physical Education teacher after obtaining a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from the University of the Cordilleras.

Former ONE flyweight world champion Geje Eustaquio holds a Master’s Degree in Physical Education and a Bachelor’s Degree in Education.

Even Team Lakay founder Mark Sangiao was a teacher outside the gym. The softspoken coach once taught at the University of Cordilleras Criminology Department while completing his Master's Degree:

“I was inspired by them. The champions here have all finished their studies. I thought to myself, ‘I just can’t be a fighter for life.’ I have to do all these things while I have the time. I know I need to be focused on fighting, but it’s a fulfilling feeling to do other things as well.”

Jenelyn Olsim ponders getting a Law Degree

With a Bachelor’s Degree already in her bag, Jenelyn Olsim is now pondering whether she’ll take up a Law Degree in the future.

Olsim is aware of the rigors of pursuing such a degree that she doesn’t want to head into it half-heartedly;

“It’s a big commitment. I’ve wanted to do it for a long time, but I have to really think about it. It’s going to be different. You have to be diligent with your readings, you really have to spend time on them. I have to check my commitment. I don’t want to enroll and then quit midway. My heart has to be in it. I guess we can say that it’s something I will consider in the future. It’s all about doing it at the right time.”

