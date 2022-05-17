"I will take full advantage of this moment to fight with all my heart!” - Jenelyn Olsim returns at ONE 158

Jenelyn Olsim is ready to get back in the winning column when she makes her return to the circle.

Olsim will take on Brazilian brawler Julie Mezabarba at ONE 158: Pacio vs. Brooks on June 3. The blockbuster event will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

A member of the famed Team Lakay stable, Olsim is one of the most well-rounded fighters in the atomweight division, having competed in mixed martial arts, Muay Thai, and kickboxing.

The Filipino star had a brilliant start to 2021 when she submitted Brazilian knockout artist Maira Mazar in March. She then followed it up with a dominant unanimous decision win over Bi Nguyen in August.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Olsim said she’s not letting the opportunity against Mezabarba go to waste.

“Every day is a blessing for it allows us to refocus on what is important and what motivates us to keep going. Take full advantage of this blessing,” she said.

Mezabarba, however, is no pushover.

The 29-year-old from Rio de Janeiro has a unanimous decision win over former title contender Mei Yamaguchi on her record. That victory marked her ONE Championship debut in September 2021.

Before she jumps into the circle, though, Olsim will first represent the Philippines in the Vovinam competition in the 2021 Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam.

Jenelyn Olsim could see her stock rise at ONE 158

Jenelyn Olsim looked to be a star in the making when she entered ONE Championship’s main roster in 2021.

She submitted Mazar in March and then dominated Nguyen in August for a unanimous decision. Her run, however, came to an end when she lost to Ritu Phogat in the ONE Atomeweight World Grand Prix semifinals in October.

Olsim, however, wasn’t even supposed to be in the tournament. She took up the Phogat fight on short notice after Japanese star Itsuki Hirata pulled out due to sickness.

Nevertheless, Olsim has clearly put the loss behind her. A win for the 25-year-old will surely push her stock up in the loaded atomweight division.

“Thank you everyone for believing and for all your support, you all inspire me. I will take full advantage of this moment to fight with all my heart!”

Olsim already has the pedigree in the striking arts and competing in a new sport in the SEA Games might just very well add to her impressive arsenal.

