"I will be back in full swing, so wait for me!" - ONE Championship's Jenelyn Olsim still eyes match with Jihin Radzuan upon return from injury

ONE Championship's Jenelyn Olsim encountered a road block on her Circle return. She suffered an untimely injury one week before her scheduled fight with Jihin Radzuan at ONE: Bad Blood on February 11.

The Team Lakay stalwart has since been promptly replaced by Japanese veteran Mei Yamaguchi, who announced her unexpected comeback on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Olsim is staying upbeat despite her ill-timed setback and is still eyeing a match with the Malaysian 'Shadowcat' upon her ONE Championship return in the near future:

"I'm 100% hungry to return and I want to win again. I will be back in full swing, so wait for me!"

Understandably, the 25-year-old also expressed her disappointment at the same time. She had been training hard to make up for her previous unanimous decision loss against Ritu Phogat:

"I was supposed to battle Jihin on three weeks' notice, but due to a bad accidental injury I had in one of our sparring sessions, our medical doctor diagnosed me unfit to continue the fight and told me that I need to physically recover. I was so focused that I really wanted to win, but I won't be able to perform at my best with my current condition. It's upsetting, but it's what needs to be done."

Third time's the charm? ONE Championship's second Olsim-Radzuan booking falls apart

Upon her return, Jenelyn Olsim likely would have had ample preparation for Jihin Radzuan.

After all, the two atomweights were originally slated to fight for a Grand Prix spot at ONE: NextGen II back in November 2021 before Phogat replaced Radzuan.

Even then, Olsim had nothing but respect for Radzuan's fighting skills and it has not changed now:

"Jihin is a well-rounded fighter and I am as well. But I'd like to test my ground game against her because she’s really good at the ground."

ONE Championship has been trying to book a fight with the two for quite some time. The promotion will probably try again once both warriors are ready.

Radzuan has only two losses in her professional career. Both of them came against Filipinos. A future chance to win against Olsim is certainly one she will not want to pass up.

