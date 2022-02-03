ONE Championship's Mei Yamaguchi replaces injured Jenelyn Olsim at ONE: Bad Blood

ONE Championship's Mei Yamaguchi has been tapped to replace Jenelyn Olsim in her ONE: Bad Blood fight against Jihin Radzuan next Friday, February 11.

As first reported by the South China Morning Post, Olsim suffered an untimely injury a week before her circle return. She will now be replaced by Yamaguchi, who hinted at the last-minute change on her Instagram before fully confirming it a few hours later:

"I’m fighting on Feb. 11 at Singapore for ONE Championship. Thank you for the opportunity! This is my destiny."

Olsim had a busy 2021 prior to this Bad Blood bout. Over the course of seven months, the Team Lakay stalwart had three fights and won two, including a first-round submission win over Maira Mazar in March 2021.

However, the 25-year-old upstart had her momentum stalled after losing to Ritu Phogat via unanimous decision last October 2021. She will now have to wait a bit longer for her next shot at redemption.

Mei Yamaguchi looks for first ONE Championship win in more than two years at Bad Blood

Olsim's untimely setback has now set the stage for a quick comeback for Mei Yamaguchi.

The 39-year-old has quietly moved away from the circle limelight after failing to notch a win in more than two years.

Her last two fights have both been unanimous decision losses against Denice Zamboanga in February 2020 and Julie Mezabarba in September 2021.

Prior to those losses, however, Yamaguchi had a stellar run in her first four years in ONE Championship.

Although she lost her first two promotional fights against Angela Lee and Istela Nunes, she bounced back by winning six of her next seven bouts. This run was capped off with a four-fight winning streak to end 2019.

Yamaguchi can prove at ONE: Bad Blood that she is not ready to pass the torch just yet with a win over 'Shadowcat' Radzuan.

