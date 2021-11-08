ONE Championship: Jenelyn Olsim hopes to get a rematch against Ritu Phogat

After losing to Ritu Phogat in ONE NextGen II, Jenelyn Olsim is already looking forward to her next fight in ONE Championship. She still does not know who her next opponent will be but feels that her bout with Jihin Radzuran will happen soon. If not, the Filipina fighter hopes to get a rematch against 'The Indian Tigress'.

“I have yet to hear from ONE Championship on who my next opponent would be. I feel that they give me another fight at atomweight and will be fighting my supposed-to-be opponent in Jihin Radzuran. If possible, I really wanted a rematch," said Olsim in an online press conference.

Olsim was supposed to meet Radzuran in ONE NextGen III which happens this November at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The fight was shelved as Olsim stepped up after Itsuki Hirata had to pull out of her match against Phogat four days before the event.

Lessons as the underdog fighter in ONE: NextGen

Even with just a few days to prepare, Olsim gave Phogat a good challenge and lasted a full three rounds. She lost the match but there were lessons learned that will push her to be a better fighter.

The Team Lakay fighter admitted that the loss bothered her, especially after reading some comments on social media.

"What was going on in my head after the fight is that I’m still thankful for all the opportunities given to me. I’m already here and why should I stop? I was really the super underdog in that fight against Ritu and I really felt that," said Olsim. "I can’t avoid reading comments and saying that I will be lose the fight, some even messaged me that they did not expect that I would last until the third round. In a way, these comments hurt but it gives me the motivation to train harder and I felt that I could have done better in that fight."

Her Team Lakay coach and mentor Mark Sangiao also admitted that the 24-year-old fighter had a lot of room to improve.

This recent match against Phogat was the third loss in Olsim's professional MMA career and second under ONE Championship.

