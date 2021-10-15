Jenelyn Olsim moves to atomweight; fights Jihin Radzuan at ONE: NextGen II

The ONE Championship atomweight division just got more interesting. After moving down from strawweight, Jenelyn Olsim has already received her first opponent. She will take on Jihin Raduzan in ONE: NextGen II on November 12 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Olsim has had four fights in ONE Championship since debuting in October 2018. She has only lost once and will go into the contest against Raduzan off back-to-back wins over Maira Mazar and Bi Nguyen.

Olsim looking to earn spot in ONE women's atomweight world Grand Prix

Earning a win over Raduzan this November would qualify Olsim for the atomweight Grand Prix. However, her Malaysia-based opponent is no pushover. Raduzan is coming off a unanimous decision win over Bi Nguyen in December 2020.

'Shadowcat' has only lost twice in eight professional bouts. Two of her six wins have come via submission.

Nonetheless, 24-year-old Olsim is ready to climb the ranks of her latest division.

"I'm very excited to earn my spot in the Grand Prix. I know Jihin is a very good technical fighter and she's very dangerous on the ground, so it's something I will have to be wary about."

Looking forward, she hopes that ONE Championship will put her against the best in the division, namely Ritu Phogat.

"I am excited to take on Ritu Phogat. I saw that she is really good at wrestling and it's a skill that I really want to test myself against in my next matches," Olsim said.

Phogat will be a tough customer for Olsim. 'The Indian Tigress' has only lost once in her professional career - to Bi Nguyen in September 2021. Since then, she has bounced back with impressive wins against Heqin Lin and Meng Bo.

Phogat is set to fight the undefeated Itsuki Hirata at ONE: NextGen on October 29.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh