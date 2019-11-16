Ritu Phogat MMA debut fight: Start time, Live streaming Info, TV Telecast, Channel Guide & How and Where to Watch

Ani Banerjee 16 Nov 2019, 11:25 IST

Ritu Phogat spars in the build-up to her debut MMA fight

Indian Commonwealth Games Gold Medallist, Ritu Phogat, is set to make her MMA debut at ONE Championship's ONE: Age of Dragons event today, which takes place in Beijing, China.

She is going to face South Korean fighter Kim Nam-hee. The fight is taking place at Atomweight on Saturday afternoon.

Who is Ritu Phogat?

Ritu Phogat is from one of the most famous wrestling families in India and started wrestling when she was only 8 years old. Her mentorship started under her father, Mahavir Singh, and then went along the same road that her two elder sisters walked. Both Babita and Geeta, her sisters, have won Gold Medals in the Commonwealth Games.

Aamir Khan's film Dangal is also based loosely on the lives of Geeta Phogat and her two sisters.

Her dream now is to become the first-ever Indian woman to win the World Championship belt.

Ritu Phogat MMA debut match date, time, and location

Ritu Phogat will be facing South Korean fighter Kim Nam-hee in her debut MMA match. The fight will take place on 16th November, 2019, Saturday at ONE: Age of Dragons in Beijing, China at the Cadillac Arena.

When will Ritu Phogat's MMA debut match start?

ONE: Age of Dragons will start at 2:30 PM IST. Ritu Phogat's debut match is expected to start at 4:00 PM IST.

Where and how to watch Ritu Phogat's MMA debut match?

Ritu Phogat's MMA debut match can be watched live on Star Sports Select 2. It will also be streamed live on Hotstar and ONE's YouTube channel.

You can read more about what Ritu had to say here, as Riju Dasgupta caught up with her for an interview ahead of her debut MMA fight.