Joshua Pacio vs. Jarred Brooks for the ONE strawweight world title set for the ONE 158 main event

A huge matchup will headline ONE 158 as Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks finally meet in the circle.

ONE Championship broke the news on Instagram, sharing the cover art for its event on June 3. The caption reads:

“🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 Joshua Pacio vs. Jarred Brooks for the ONE Strawweight World Title is your main event for ONE 158 on 3 June! @joshuapacio @the_monkeygod”

Pacio and Brooks are at the top of their games as of late and are two of the most exciting fighters in ONE Championship today.

Brooks has reeled off three straight wins since he arrived in 2021 to earn the right to challenge Pacio. Meanwhile, ‘The Passion’ has successfully defended his world title three consecutive times since reclaiming it from Yosuke Saruta in 2019.

Fans are naturally hyped for their matchup, as it pits the top strawweights in the promotion. One fan said:

“Dayum🔥🔥🔥 best of the best.”

Even fellow competitors can’t deny that this will be an explosive matchup, with former No.5-ranked Jeremy Miado offering his thoughts in the comments. ‘The Jaguar’ said:

“This match [will give] us fireworks for sure 🔥🔥🔥☝️”

Pacio has been the most dominant world champion in the division thus far, but Brooks has looked unstoppable as of late. One fan shared his concern for the reigning champ. They wrote:

"Can't wait.. big trouble for the champ 🔥"

Jarred Brooks finally gets his wish at ONE 158

Jarred Brooks has been chasing gold since he arrived in ONE Championship last year. After defeating Team Lakay’s Lito Adiwang on his promotional debut, he immediately called his shot against Adiwang’s teammate and ONE strawweight world champion Pacio.

No matter how impressive he looked in his first match, he still needed to earn his stripes in his new home. ‘The Monkey God’ quickly proved that his first win was no fluke with a dominant performance against another ranked opponent in Hiroba Minowa earlier this year.

It led to a world title eliminator against top-ranked contender Bokang Masunyane last month. Pacio watched as Brooks made short work of the previously undefeated South African warrior to finally get his shot at the Filipino’s world title.

At ONE 158, the world will finally see if Jarred Brooks is the real deal or if he will just be another number added to Joshua Pacio’s list of conquests.

