"I’ll See You Soon" - Joshua Pacio responds to Jarred Brooks victory at ONE 156

ONE Championship strawweight champ Joshua Pacio has responded to Jarred Brooks' victory at ONE 156.

"Congratulations to @the_monkeygod for winning the spot 👏 👏 👏 Awesome performance 🔥 I’ll See You Soon 👀 💪🏽🔥 "

Check out the Instagram post below:

Jarred Brooks dominated former No. 1 strawweight contender Bokang Masunyane, finishing him via rear-naked choke in the very first round. It wasn't even particularly close, as Brooks was able to dictate where the fight took place. Once he was able to get in the clinch, 'The Monkey God' was quick to utilize his grappling skills to secure the victory.

Brooks winning this fight has now set him up for a clash with strawweight king Joshua Pacio. In his post-fight speech after the fight, 'The Monkey God' had some words for the strawweight champ:

“I got a bone to pick. I got to go against Joshua Pacio now. Please be ready, Joshua. I’m coming for you. I know I’ve said it twice now, but third time’s the charm, and I swear I’m taking that belt back to the United States with me.”

Joshua Pacio is ready for 'The Monkey God'

ONE Championship strawweight champ Joshua Pacio is unphased by Jarred Brooks' call out. Pacio knew the time would come when he would have to square off against 'The Monkey God'. The American has been making his case for a title shot ever since he stepped foot inside the ONE Championship cage.

Cerebral Vigilante @Delisketo

#ONEchampionship #FireAndFury

Joshua Pacio defends his ONE Strawweight World title against the former champion Alex Silva, this coming Friday, in Manila. Joshua Pacio defends his ONE Strawweight World title against the former champion Alex Silva, this coming Friday, in Manila.🇵🇭#ONEchampionship #FireAndFuryhttps://t.co/aN1BZsvRFv

Pacio, on the other hand, is a two-time strawweight champ for ONE Championship. He has fought and defeated the who's who of the division and will be looking to add Jarred Brooks' name to his long list of victories.

Interestingly, Brooks might just be the most complete fighter Pacio has faced in his long mixed martial arts career. He can beat you on the feet or by using his superior grappling skills, like he did against 'Little Giant'.

This is arguably one of the most exciting fights in the strawweight division. Both fighters are dynamic, extremely athletic and dangerous everywhere. You can expect to be on the edge of your seat for the entirety of this one.

Edited by David Andrew