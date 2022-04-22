Watch: Jarred Brooks shows why he may be ONE Championship's most entertaining fighter

It's hard to name another 125-pound fighter in the world who has the perfect combination of ferocity and entertainment value quite like ONE Championship's Jarred Brooks.

Despite just having two fights in the company, the former UFC and Bellator fighter has run roughshod in ONE's strawweight division like no other.

The wrestling game of 'The Monkey God' is unmatched in his weight class. Even current UFC flyweight champion Deiveson 'Deus Da Guerra' Figueiredo had a hard time dealing with Brooks' grappling in their hard fought 2017 showdown.

Aside from his unstoppable wrestling, Brooks is also highly entertaining on the mic. The man can talk a big game and back it up. His confident and colorful comments about his opponents border on arrogance but are still quite entertaining. And did we mention that he's also a talented rapper?

Check out 'The Monkey God's' Instagram post below:

In a video released by ONE Championship, we see Brooks' violent journey into the heart of ONE's strawweight division. His dominant wins over standouts like Lito Adiwang and Hiroba Minowa show that he is a force to be reckoned with inside the cage.

Outside the circle, Brooks spits fire, always looking to rile up pretty much anyone around his weight division, including champion Joshua 'The Passion' Pacio.

Watch the full video below:

Jarred Brooks faces Bokang Masunyane to determine who will fight for the ONE Championship belt next

Tonight at ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic, Jarred Brooks will have his toughest test inside the circle against the undefeated Bokang Masunyane. This dynamic and explosive bout will determine who will face the reigning strawweight champion next.

His usual confident self, Brooks didn't fail to let his opponent know how he felt about him during the weigh-ins and face-offs. The American wrestler came all the way up to Masunyane's face and was heard saying these words:

“What are you going to do tomorrow, huh? You ain’t going to do nothing! I’m the real f*****g animal, not you! You think that you are 'Beast Boy', I’m the real Beast Boy, come on!”

Watch the full clip below:

It will be interesting to see if Brooks can use his wrestling to control the explosiveness and athleticism of 'Little Giant'. 'The Monkey God' was successfully able to decimate and control a similarly explosive fighter in Lito Adiwang. Masunyane, however, is a different beast.

Unlike Adiwang, 'Little Giant' will not be looking to avoid grappling exchanges with Brooks. The South African might even welcome it. Whether this fight becomes a grappling affair or a slugfest on the feet, we know for sure that this showdown has the potential to steal the show.

Edited by David Andrew