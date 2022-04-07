ONE Championship reveals full card for ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic

ONE Championship is back with a fresh offering of exciting fights at ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on April 22.

On its official Instagram page, the promotion revealed all the matches that will take place for its seventh event of the year.

It was earlier announced that the card will be headlined by two world title matches. In the main event, Regian Eersel will defend his ONE lightweight kickboxing world title against Arian Sadikovic. Meanwhile, Smilla Sundell and Jackie Buntan will battle it out for the inaugural ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title in the co-main event.

The other bouts featured on the main card of ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic are sure to be exciting as well.

Former WMC Muay Thai world champion Danial Williams will open the main card against dangerous finisher Namiki Kawahara. Grappling legend Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida will be back in action soon after. He's set to take on Senegalese wrestling sensation Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane.

Then, six-time Muay Thai world champion Liam Harrison will make his way back to the circle against the ‘Elbow Zombie’ Muangthai PK.Saenchai.

FInally, top-ranked strawweight Bokang Masunyane and No.2-ranked Jarred Brooks will collide in a world title eliminator to determine the rightful challenger for Joshua Pacio’s ONE strawweight world championship.

ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic features 10 bouts on the lead card

The lead card for ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic is also filled with highly-anticipated matches that are bound to build excitement for the main card later in the night

Brazilian jiu-jitsu prodigy Mikey Musumeci will make his ONE Championship debut against grappling legend Masakazu Imanari in a submission grappling contest.

The top pound-for-pound women’s striker, Anissa Meksen, will also make her return to action against rising talent Marie Ruumet in an atomweight Muay Thai clash. The winner of the bout could be in line to challenge Allycia Hellen Rodrigues for her ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title.

Former ONE strawweight world champion Yosuke Saruta will also be back in action. He'll takes on Cuban Olympic wrestler Gustavo Balart in the closing bout of the lead card. The two fighters were scheduled to meet earlier this year, but Saruta had to pull out at the last minute due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Here is the full list of fights happening at ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic:

ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic - Main Card

Regian Eersel vs. Arian Sadikovic (ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Title)

Jackie Buntan vs. Smilla Sundell (ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title)

Bokang Masunyane vs. Jarred Brooks (mixed martial arts – strawweight)

Liam Harrison vs. Muangthai PK.Saenchai (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Marcus Almeida vs. Oumar Kane (mixed martial arts – heavyweight)

Namiki Kawahara vs. Danial Williams (mixed martial arts – strawweight)

ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic - Lead Card

Yosuke Saruta vs. Gustavo Balart (mixed martial arts – strawweight)

Andre Stoica vs. Giannis Stoforidis (kickboxing – light heavyweight)

Anissa Meksen vs. Marie Ruumet (Muay Thai – atomweight)

Windson Ramos vs. Woo Sung Hoon (mixed martial arts – flyweight)

Chen Rui vs. Song Min Jong (mixed martial arts – bantamweight)

Ayaka Miura vs. Dayane Souza (mixed martial arts – strawweight)

Abraao Amorim vs. Dae Sung Park (mixed martial arts – lightweight)

Agilan Thani vs. Jin Tae Ho (mixed martial arts – welterweight)

Masakazu Imanari vs. Mikey Musumeci (submission grappling – catchweight of 65 kilograms)

Keanu Subba vs. James Yang (mixed martial arts – featherweight)

