Watch: You haven't seen a fighter quite like ONE Championship's Bokang Masunyane

Standing at just 5'1" and weighing in at 125 pounds, ONE Championship's strawweight dynamo Bokang 'Little Giant' Masunyane is the last man you'd underestimate in a fight.

Despite being vertically challenged, the South African's compact frame allows him the athleticism that more than makes up for it.

This athleticism has made the undefeated Masunyane one of the most explosive fighters in the division that has become famous for its explosiveness. This insane athletic ability allows 'Little Giant' certain movements that are otherwise impossible for normal people.

Just the way he switches attacks in both striking and grappling will have you scratching your head. Take a look at this amazing sequence he pulled off against ONE Championship veteran Rene Catalan:

With wrestling as his base, 'Little Giant' can blast through his opponents and latch on to them like glue. Masunyane's dizzying grappling attacks make for exciting scrambles on the ground but also allow him opportunities to land his powerful strikes.

In a career retrospective and highlight video released by ONE Championship, we see Masunyane's humble beginnings before his eventual rise to the world stage. It also showcases the insane athleticism we're talking about. The man truly is a marvel to watch.

Watch the video here:

ONE Championship strawweight Bokang Masunyane faces Jarred Brooks in a title eliminator bout at ONE 156

ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic will have an interesting strawweight No.1 contender's bout. Surging American wrestler Jarred 'The Monkey God' Brooks is on a path to gold but will have to overcome the massive roadblock that is Bokang Masunyane. Whoever wins this pivotal fight will get to face Joshua 'The Passion' Pacio for the title.

It would be interesting to see if Masunyane can maintain his dynamic, explosive style against a technical and gifted fellow wrestler. Brooks has already controlled and decimated an explosive fighter in Lito Adiwang last year. Masunyane would be similar, but not entirely.

Unlike Adiwang, Masunyane is not afraid to tangle on the ground and grapple with Brooks. In fact, he might even welcome it as wrestling has always been his fundamental style. Whether this fight goes to grappling or sticks with striking, we know for sure it has the potential to steal the show.

Tune in on Friday, April 22 to see the action and drama unfold.

