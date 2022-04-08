"I did stuntwork for a movie" - Bokang Masunyane dabbles in showbusiness while preparing for Jarred Brooks

Bokang Masunyane is neck-deep preparing for Jarred Brooks in a ONE Championship strawweight world title eliminator. Masunyane will take on no.2 strawweight contender Brooks on April 22 at ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic, which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

However, that hasn't stopped the No.1-ranked strawweight contender from exploring some fun side gigs. In an interview with Full Contact Contender, Bokang Masunyane revealed that he did a bit of stunt work for an upcoming Netflix movie:

“I still kept on training but I also tried other things. I actually did, I can’t say the name of the movie yet, but I did stunt work for a movie. It was a very good [experience]. The movie will be shown on Netflix later this year.”

‘Little Giant’ jumped to the top of the strawweight rankings with two dominant wins in ONE Championship, improving his record to 8-0.

Masunyane scored an impressive unanimous decision win over Ryuto Sawada in his promotional debut. The 27-year-old from South Africa then knocked out former title contender Rene Catalan with a vicious head kick in the first round of their fight in December 2020. His upcoming fight against Brooks will see the winner take on ONE strawweight world champion Joshua Pacio in the future.

Brooks, meanwhile, is also undefeated in ONE Championship. The UFC veteran submitted Lito Adiwang via arm-triangle choke in his first fight in the promotion. He followed it up with a unanimous decision victory over Hiroba Minowa earlier this year.

Watch Bokang Masunyane's full interview below:

Bokang Masunyane eyes strawweight strap

Bokang Masunyane may have the top spot now, but Jarred Brooks has proven to be a worthy challenger for Joshua Pacio’s world title. The title eliminator at ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic became a necessary step for 'Little Giant' to challenge Pacio.

Masunyane said his goal at ONE Championship is to become the top dog at 125 pounds. He has to first take Brooks out, then challenge the longtime champion from the Philippines.

“I still have the title in my eyes and hopefully one day I can win that title. But of course in life there’s always setbacks,” Masunyane said.

The South African grappler added that he never expected to be in this position so early in his ONE Championship tenure. Nevertheless, it’s the lucky hand he’s dealt with and the situation he plans to build on.

“I believe that I’m in the top level. The fact that they’re giving me some tough fights in my career and I’m able to win, I’ve never lost so far, I’m quite happy with that.”

