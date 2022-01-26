"I don't see him as a huge threat" - Jarred Brooks assesses inevitable bout with Bokang Masunyane in ONE Championship

Jarred Brooks put the entire ONE Championship strawweight roster on notice after his impressive debut victory over fan favorite Lito Adiwang. 'The Monkey God' now finds himself as the No.3-ranked contender for the title after the win and has assessed how a fight with top-ranked name Bokang Masunyane would play out.

The 'Little Giant' currently has an unblemished 8-0 professional MMA record and has two triumphs in ONE Championship. The South African fighter picked up victories against Ryuto Sawada and Rene Catalan to put himself as the prime contender for the strawweight championship, which is currently held by Joshua Pacio.

Observing Masunyane's bouts in ONE Championship, Brooks has high regard for the 27-year-old fighter. The American strawweight sees Masuyane as deserving of the top contender status, but suggests he has yet to face tougher competition.

In an interview with The AllStar, Brooks said:

"I think that he’s earned his keep. Don’t get me wrong, he hasn’t faced anybody that’s like extremely good, to be honest, for him to be ranked number one. He’s super fascinating to watch."

Sizing up Masunyane, Brooks feels that if they step inside the ONE Championship Circle together, he will dominate the bout.

"As far as height-wise, as far as like the way I see opponents, I don’t see him a huge threat. I think his wrestling is his main thing and I think he won’t do that against me. I think he can do it against these other guys but not against the old JB."

Catch Jarred Brooks' interview with The AllStar below:

Jarred Brooks sees his wrestling overpowering Bokang Masunyane if they clash in ONE Championship

Jarred Brooks has only been defeated twice in 19 matches in his MMA career. His wins are divided into eight decisions, seven submissions and two knockouts. 'The Monkey God' has fought in top MMA promotions like the UFC, Bellator, Pancase and Rizin.

The 28-year-old fighter also boasts about bringing reigning UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo to the brink of losing his first professional bout back in October 2017.

Brooks sees his vast fighting experience overwhelming Masunyane in a potential contest. 'The Monkey God' feels he can also go toe-to-toe with Masunyane's strongest asset, his ground game.

"I think that he’s going to figure out real quick what power and strength. I think I can outwrestle Bokang Masunyane. And I think I can solidify positions. He doesn’t solidify at all. He just likes to get behind the back and ride. He barely punches, so I’m not really worried about Bokang."

We'll see if Brooks' prediction rings true if the pair ever do collide inside the Circle.

Edited by Harvey Leonard