Joshua Pacio respects Jarred Brooks but issues warning; “He hasn’t faced someone like me”

Everyone is after the reigning ONE strawweight world champion ‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio. Of course, the 25-year-old from Baguio City, Philippines has what every fighter in his division wants - the prestigious world championship belt.

His latest call out comes from American veteran Jarred ‘The Monkey God’ Brooks, who after defeating Joshua Pacio’s Team Lakay teammate Lito Adiwang, proceeded to set his sights on ‘The Passion’.

However, Joshua Pacio was quick to warn Brooks, and any opponent for that matter, to be careful what they wish for. He has a unique set of skills that have earned him the top spot in the division, and he’s only getting better with each passing day.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Joshua Pacio shared his thoughts on ‘The Monkey God.’

“Him calling us out is just his style to get the big fights in the rankings. Personally, I respect Jarred Brooks as an athlete. He’s a very experienced athlete, and he’s a really confident fighter.”

Admitting that Brook's experience inside the octagon made him a worthy and dangerous opponent, Pacio went on to make the following statement:

“What makes Jarred Brooks good is his experience. He’s been fighting at the top level in mixed martial arts for the longest time. I can say he’s one of the threats in this division, but as I’ve been saying, I’ve been improving by 1 percent each day. And while he’s saying that he hasn’t faced someone in his level, I know for a fact that he also hasn’t faced someone like me.”

Joshua Pacio is ready to face any challenger

The hallmark of a great champion is his/her willingness to fight anyone, any time, anywhere. Joshua Pacio says it doesn't matter who he’s in the circle with. After meticulously studying the top five, he’s confident he can handle any style and face anyone.

According to Pacio:

“All of them are dangerous. Since I’m on the top of the food chain, I know all those guys you mentioned are working hard to beat me. But I’ve also kept an eye on them. We’ve been reviewing their styles, we’ve been watching them, and all I can say is we’re ready for whoever is next.”

He added:

“You guys know me, I don’t really nitpick opponents. I don’t like saying who I want to face next. And as I’ve said earlier, I’ve been reviewing all the fights of the top-five [contenders] and analyzing their strengths and weaknesses just to be ready. Whoever it is, I’ll be ready.”

Among the top five contenders at strawweight, Joshua Pacio has already beaten No.2-ranked Yosuke Saruta twice, and No.5-ranked Alex Silva. He has yet to face South Africa’s Bokang Masunyane, Jarred Brooks, and Japan’s Hiroba Minowa, who are all legitimate threats to his strawweight reign.

Joshua Pacio is expected to return to action in early 2022.

