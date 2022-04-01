Jarred Brooks vs. Bokang Masunyane confirmed for ONE: Reloaded, winner will challenge strawweight king Joshua Pacio

No.2-ranked strawweight contender Jarred Brooks will face divisional king Joshua ‘The Passion’ Pacio if he can take out top-ranked Bokang ‘Little Giant’ Masunyane at ONE: Reloaded on Friday, April 22.

'The Monkey God' drew the South African fighter for his next assignment on the global stage, as per a report by MMA Mania’s Drake Riggs. The post also confirmed that the bout will be a title eliminator matchup.

Jarred Brooks has been on a tear since inking a deal with the Singapore-based promotion last year, putting on two assertive displays in the circle that sent him crashing into the rankings of the stacked weight class.

The American upstart halted Lito ‘Thunder Kid’ Adiwang’s two-match winning streak with an aggressive grappling showcase on his ONE debut. He took the match to the canvas before ending it with an arm-triangle choke at 3:07 of the second frame.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship puts the ONE strawweight division ON NOTICE by submitting Lito Adiwang in the second round! @The_monkeygod #ONENextGen3 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship Jarred Brooksputs the ONE strawweight division ON NOTICE by submitting Lito Adiwang in the second round! Jarred Brooks 🇺🇸 puts the ONE strawweight division ON NOTICE by submitting Lito Adiwang in the second round! 👀 @The_monkeygod #ONENextGen3 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/JHUSk2VAgL

In his sophomore outing at ONE: Only The Brave in January this year, Brooks stepped up to challenge Japanese upstart Hiroba Minowa.

Despite failing to close out the contest with another finish, the 28-year-old dished out another classic wrestling display to get the judges' nod and remind the strawweight division that he's a genuine contender for the throne.

After the win, Jarred Brooks made his intentions clear to ONE commentator Mitch Chilson, even hinting at a possible stint in the flyweight division in the future.

“Daddy’s home, Joshua Pacio. You better be ready. I’m bending you over my knee just like I did Hiroba. I’m ready, man. Nobody’s going to beat me in this division, not Bokang [Masunyane], not you. I’m coming for the whole flyweight division too, baby,” he asserted.

The 28-year-old star will now have a chance to back up his statement when he squares off against Masunyane on April 22. Another victory for the confident strawweight will all but guarantee him a shot at Pacio’s prized possession.

How will Jarred Brooks fare against Bokang Masunyane?

Fans can expect Brooks to hunt for a finish when he meets Masunyane in the circle. The South African hasn't competed since his stunning 37-second knockout of Rene Catalan at ONE: Big Bang in December 2020. With that said, the momentum will undoubtedly be on ‘The Monkey God’s side.

The Mash Fight Team standout may be known for his relentless groundwork, but in the past couple of outings, he has shown the striking skills to match his knowledge on the canvas.

If he can score the first takedown of the match, Jarred Brooks should be able to dictate the pace of the bout. He is solid from top mount, but he must be cautious when trying to trap Masunyane. ‘Little Giant’s wrestling has been one of the pillars of his unbeaten record.

Should he find a way around his opponent’s strength, the American can find his way to a third consecutive win in ONE and improve his 18-2 (1 NC) record.

Edited by Harvey Leonard