"It would be a good match" - Jarred Brooks says he is willing to teach wrestling at Filipino Team Lakay

Top-ranked ONE Championship strawweight Jarred Brooks cannot seem to get away from Team Lakay. He recently headlined against Lito Adiwang, and ahead of him is the champion Joshua Pacio. Both are from the MMA gym, Team Lakay.

Brooks says he first wants to outwrestle the team, then teach wrestling at their gym, which he will consider an honor. In a recent interview with Sportskeeda, he stated:

"I would actually enjoy that. I love wrestling and I love helping young people. Last time I was in Singapore I got to actually hang out with Filipino people."

Jarred Brooks added that it would be a good exchange. He teaches Team Lakay how to wrestle and they can teach him how to strike better:

"I think it would be a good match, as far as me learning pretty good striking as well."

However, the American fighter confirmed that defeating them is the utmost priority. His last opponent Lito Adiwang will be fighting at ONE X on March 26. Meanwhile, Brooks will be looking to face the division champion and Team Lakay fighter Joshua Pacio in 2022 or 2023.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship puts the ONE strawweight division ON NOTICE by submitting Lito Adiwang in the second round! @The_monkeygod #ONENextGen3 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship Jarred Brooksputs the ONE strawweight division ON NOTICE by submitting Lito Adiwang in the second round! Jarred Brooks 🇺🇸 puts the ONE strawweight division ON NOTICE by submitting Lito Adiwang in the second round! 👀 @The_monkeygod #ONENextGen3 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/JHUSk2VAgL

Jarred Brooks respects Lito Adiwang

At ONE X, Lito Adiwang will be facing fellow Filipino Jeremy Miado. Adiwang is an aggressive and exciting fighter and will be looking to get back to winning ways after his loss to Brooks.

In the same interview with Sportskeeda, the American said of his former opponent:

"Explosive... Super explosive. He has great technique."

Respect and honor are the basis of martial arts and both Adiwang and Brooks have these. Adiwang also showed great respect for his upcoming opponent in a video uploaded to Team Lakay's YouTube channel:

“To my opponent, Jeremy Miado, I got nothing but respect for you. Let’s go and give a good show! To my fans, I just want to thank you again for all your support. Keep the faith and send your prayers, especially now that we’re fighting a Filipino this time. We need to stay safe, no injuries.”

The all-Filipino fight between Lito Adiwang and Jeremy Miado will take place on Saturday, March 26 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

