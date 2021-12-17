Watch: The rise of Team Lakay in ONE Championship

ONE Championship has been home to renowned MMA gym Team Lakay Wushu ever since the promotion's first show.

Their run in the Asian organization is so dominant that they produced a total of five ONE world champions through the years. No other team in ONE Championship, past or present, has garnered as many honors as Team Lakay.

In a recently released YouTube video by ONE Championship, the Singapore-based promotion chronicled the rise of Team Lakay in Asian MMA.

Starting with the historic featherweight title win by Honorio 'The Rock' Banario right up to the dominant strawweight run of Joshua 'The Passion' Pacio, the video showed the meteoric rise of Lakay in ONE Championship.

Known to have descended from warrior tribes in the mountains of the northern Philippines, Lakay prides itself on its aggressive fighting style.

Feared for their deadly Wushu striking, break-neck pace and unlimited cardio, Team Lakay fighters are a nightmare to deal with in the cage. Their near-perfect striking technique, complemented by their incredible ability to push the pace, has become legendary in ONE Championship.

Simply put, it would be a long night for anybody who decides to stand and bang with a Lakay Wushu fighter.

Watch the full video here:

Team Lakay showcases its new crop at ONE Championship: Winter Warriors II

In Winter Warriors II, Team Lakay will showcase its new generation of fighters and establish its place in ONE Championship yet again.

The first match of the main card sees Jhanlo “The Machine” Sangiao make his ONE Championship debut. 'The Machine' is the 18-year-old son of Team Lakay founder Mark Sangiao.

With a perfect 3-0 MMA record coming into his ONE debut, Sangiao looks set to be the flag-bearer of Team Lakay’s next generation. In his way is Paul 'The Great King' Lumihi, who aims to become the first Indonesian to beat a Team Lakay fighter in ONE Championship.

The second bout of the main card will showcase the long-awaited ONE Debut of Team Lakay's Stephen 'The Sniper' Loman.

The former Brave CF bantamweight champion holds an impressive 14-2 professional record and hasn't lost in six years. 'The Sniper' is keen to keep it that way on his ONE debut when he faces Yusup 'Maestro' Saadulaev.

Edited by C. Naik