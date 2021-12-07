What’s the Story: Stephen Loman vs. Yusup Saadulaev at ONE Championship: Winter Warriors II

ONE Championship returns on December 17th to close out a great year of fights with Winter Warriors II. After the success of its previous event, Winter Warriors, the Asian promotion comes back with a stacked all-MMA main card that showcases members of the famous Filipino stable Team Lakay Wushu.

Based in the mountaneous regions of the Philippines, Team Lakay is renowned for their lethal kickboxing, unbelievable pace and insane cardio. The MMA team has produced quite a few ONE Champions over the years and has been a regular on the ONE Championship roster since the beginning of the promotion.

The second bout of the main card will showcase the long-awaited arrival of Stephen 'The Sniper' Loman as he finally makes his ONE Championship debut.

The former Brave CF bantamweight champion has been nothing but spectacular in his mixed martial arts career. Loman holds a near-perfect 14-2 professional record and is riding an eight-bout unbeaten streak. 'The Sniper' hasn't seen the losing column in six years and is not looking to get a glimpse of it in his ONE debut.

Loman was originally scheduled to make his debut in early 2021 against the dangerous former UFC vet and ONE bantamweight contender John “Hands of Stone” Lineker. The bout, however, was canceled as Loman was forced to withdraw due to COVID-19 protocols.

Loman is finally ready for his ONE Championship debut on December 17 but #3-ranked Yusup 'Maestro' Saadulaev is going to be a tough task. Saadulaev, owner of one of the most amazing submission wins in ONE Championship history, wants to spoil the welcome party and get a possible shot at the gold.

'Maestro' has been equally impressive in his career, accomplishing a 20-5-1 (1 NC) record. To make things more interesting, the Dagestani submission savant hasn’t lost in the bantamweight division since July 2014.

This classic striker vs. grappler affair will surely keep fans on the edge of their seats.

ONE Championship ends the year with a bang with ONE: Winter Warriors II

Filled with exciting fights from start to finish, ONE Championship: Winter Warriors II will be headlined by one of Team Lakay's most dangerous products, Danny 'The King' Kingad. The 14-2 flyweight wants to rematch MMA GOAT Demetrious 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson and then possibly get a title shot next year.

Kingad will take on former ONE Championship flyweight champion Kairat 'The Kazakh' Akhmetov. The talented former Greco-Roman wrestling champion already has a win over flyweight champion Adriano 'Mikinho' Moraes. Akhmetov then lost the strap in a rematch with 'Mikinho'.

Tune in on December 17 to watch the action and drama unfold.

