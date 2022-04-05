Watch: Bokang Masunyane's devastating head kick abilities

Bokang Masunyane. a top-ranked ONE Championship strawweight, has some impressive head kicks in his arsenal. The undefeated South African fighter won his last bout via a head-kick knockout inside the opening minute of the very first round.

Watch Bokang Masunyane's brutal head-kick knockout against Rene Catalan in the video below:

The head-kick knockout was blistering quick with the South African landing a booming head kick just 37 seconds into round one. He landed it while exiting the clinch and it put Catalan to sleep. Bokang is still undefeated in MMA and has improved to eight straight wins with his victory over Catalan.

Many fans have already noted how impressive it is that the South African fighter did not follow up with more unnecessary strikes to his unconscious opponent. From observation, he knew his kick had ended Catalan's night and due to that, he pulled his punches.

After the fight, Bokang said on Instagram:

"Life is full of beauty. Notice it. Notice the bumble bee, the small child, and the smiling faces. Smell the rain, and feel the wind. Live your life to the fullest potential, and fight for your dreams.~Ashley Smith"

The strawweight South African fighter is currently ranked No.1 in ONE Championship and is scheduled for a fight on April 22 versus American wrestler Jarred Brooks.

Bokang Masunyane vs. Jarred Brooks on April 22

The No.1-ranked strawweight is set to face No.2-ranked Brooks, and the winner will secure a top contender position against the champion. At ONE: Reload, South Africa's Masunyane will meet American wrestler Jarred Brooks in the ONE circle

Both fighters are currently undefeated in ONE Championship and are also riding win streaks. Masunyane has earned victories over Ryuto Sawada and Rene Catalan, while Brooks has defeated Hiroba Minowa and Lito Adiwang.

The winner of the April 22 bout will be next in line for a title shot against the Filipino champion Joshua Pacio.

In an interview, Jarred Brooks assessed his chances in this fight, saying:

"I think that he’s earned his keep. Don’t get me wrong, he hasn’t faced anybody that’s like extremely good, to be honest, for him to be ranked number one. He’s super fascinating to watch."

Asian Persuasion MMA @APMMA_net



#ONEChampionship

#ONEReloaded The top two ranked strawweights in ONE Championship, Jarred Brooks and Bokang Masunyane, will face off at ONE: Reloaded for the chance to challenge the Joshua Pacio for the title. The top two ranked strawweights in ONE Championship, Jarred Brooks and Bokang Masunyane, will face off at ONE: Reloaded for the chance to challenge the Joshua Pacio for the title. #ONEChampionship#ONEReloaded https://t.co/awHpwwEBXM

Edited by Allan Mathew