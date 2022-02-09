Jarred Brooks responds to Joshua Pacio, calls out Bokang Masunyane to determine next challenger for the strawweight gold

Jarred Brooks has weighed in on Joshua Pacio’s suggestion that he and Bokang Masunyane should face each other to decide who takes on the Filipino world champion next.

In a recent interview, the strawweight king told SCMP MMA’s Nick Atkin that he'd wait to defend his belt against either one of them, the No. 2-ranked American upstart or the top-ranked South African.

‘The Monkey God’ replied to the world champion’s words on his official Instagram account, editing a picture of him and Masunyane in Spider-Man suits with this caption:

“@joshuapacio wants to wait to fight … I think we should see who the real Spider-Man of @onechampionship is @littlegiant_bk . After this Joshua no more excuses or opponents. I want you then that title!”

Jarred Brooks has been eyeing up the Team Lakay fighter’s golden strap since he joined the Singapore-based promotion last year.

'The Monkey God's' trash-talking and constant callouts have breathed new life into the promotion’s strawweight division. His performances in the Circle have pegged him as a genuine star.

He worked his way into the divisional rankings after his debut win against Lito Adiwang pushed him up to No. 3. A dominant performance against Japanese phenom Hiroba Minowa at ONE: Only the Brave last month moved him up to second from the top.

2022 could be a promising year for Jarred Brooks if he can take out Masunyane and guarantee a shot at a five-round war with Pacio.

“Let’s run it” - Masunyane responds to Jarred Brooks’ IG post

It didn't take long for top-ranked Masunyane to reply to Jarred Brooks’ call out.

Just a couple of hours after the American wrestling specialist shared his thoughts on Instagram, the South African athlete dropped a short message aimed at the Mash Fight Team star in the comment section.

Masunyane said:

“Nice man. Let’s run it”

The undefeated fighter is waiting to make a comeback following a highlight-reel knockout over Rene Catalan at ONE: Big Bang in December 2020.

Both fighters have showcased their immense talent each time they have stepped into the Circle. Masunyane’s wrestling combined with his striking has seen him maintain his perfect record, while the American fighter's similar skill set has made him unstoppable in the strawweight division.

Expect a barn burner when these two clash to determine who goes up against Pacio next for the ONE strawweight world title.

