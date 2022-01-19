“I got to give him some butt spankings” - Jarred Brooks ready to discipline “young kid” Hiroba Minowa

Jarred Brooks is not one to mince words. The No.3-ranked strawweight recently took a dig at his next opponent, Hiroba Minowa. Brooks and Minowa are set to lock horns at the promotion’s upcoming event, ONE: Only the Brave.

While he holds Minowa in high regard and believes he’s one of the toughest challenges in the division, Brooks says he’s ready to teach the “young kid” a lesson. In a recent interview with ONE Championship, 'The Monkey God' said:

"He’s a young kid. I got to give him some butt spankings – you know what I’m saying? That young kid won’t get tired, in my opinion. I think that he’s just going to get pounded on. He’s just going to get big-brothered in there. That’s how I look at it.”

He added:

“I’m going to be super aggressive on him, and I’m going to throw hands in this fight and actually show people that grapplers do have hands. [The game plan] just depends on who I’m going against.”

ONE: Only the Brave is set to go down on January 28th at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The main event will see No.1-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender Marat Grigorian take on No.4-ranked Chingiz Allazov. The pair first clashed in Milan, Italy, in 2013. The bout was ruled a no contest after Grigorian caught Allazov with an illegal elbow.

A trilogy bout between No.3-ranked Sitthichai 'Killer Kid' Sitsongpeenong and Davit Kiria will serve as the co-main event on the night.

Jarred Brooks is ready to take over the ONE strawweight division

Since arriving in ONE Championship, Jarred Brooks has been solely focused on fighting his way to the strawweight world title.

Brooks made a successful promotional debut against Lito Adiwang last October and has been looking to call his shot in the strawweight division ever since. The 28-year-old claims he wants to be as active as possible and is also looking to put on entertaining fights for the fans.

The former UFC fighter said:

“I know that in a fighting career, there is just a certain amount of time that you have, and I want to fight as much as possible and fight the best fights as much as possible."

He added:

“The fights that excite me are the ones that I’ve looked the best in. You put me up against anybody in the top five, top ten, it’s going to be a scrap. And it’s going to be fun too because you can see me just talk circles around these guys and then fight circles around them too.”

If Jarred Brooks manages to beat Hiroba Minowa at ONE: Only the Brave, expect him to call out reigning champion Joshua Pacio soon after.

