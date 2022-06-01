Jenelyn Olsim and Joshua Pacio hone skills in new Team Lakay training vlog

Team Lakay recently shared a video on their YouTube channel of two of their fighters, Jenelyn Olsim and Joshua Pacio, getting the work in.

Olsim will be fighting at ONE 158 this Friday, June 3. Champion Pacio was set to defend his title at the same event, but the bout was cancelled.

Watch Team Lakay's video below:

In the video, 'The Graceful' Jenelyn Olsim comments on her upcoming ONE 158 opponent Julie Mezabarba. Both atomweight fighters are coming off a loss and, on June 3, will be fighting to get back in the win column.

"Julie Mezabarba, she's a striker, and let's do this."

Strawweight world champion 'The Passion' Pacio was set to defend his title against American wrestler Jarred Brooks. The original ONE 158 headlining fight was cancelled and in the video, Pacio makes it clear how disappointed he is not to be entering the circle in Singapore this week.

Jenelyn Olsim on Team Lakay

'The Graceful' Jenelyn Olsim may not have begun her career with Team Lakay, but that gym is where she began to grow as a professional fighter.

When she had her first fight, she was not even training in a gym. She was just working with a friend of hers and took a fight after two weeks of training. In an interview with ONE Championship, Olsim said:

“After two weeks, I was already competing. It ended in a TKO – I lost. But of course, I didn’t know what I was signing up for at that time. I didn’t expect I would get so beat up. After that, I had trouble sleeping for the next month. I just kept thinking about that match. I didn’t have a coach. I really didn’t know what I was getting into."

Eventually she realized that this sport is not a hobby. If a person is to do it, then they must dedicate themselves fully to it.

Eventually, she began training with Team Lakay and, for her, that's when it all began to come together. She explained:

“There came a time when I reflected and asked myself, ‘Why am I training? What am I training for?’ Then I realized that if I really wanted to do it, then I had to pursue it and focus on it solely. I don’t want to split my time doing everything. Now I want to focus on one thing — becoming a champion."

Olsim is currently competing in ONE Championship in the competitive women's atomweight division. She will look to take a step closer to her title aspirations at ONE 158 on June 3.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far