Team Lakay spotlights Jenelyn Olsim returning to the circle against Julie Mezabarba at ONE 158

At ONE 158, Filipino fighter Jenelyn Olsim will return to action against Brazilian atomweight Julie Mezabarba. The event will take place on June 3, 2022.

Olsim's home gym Team Lakay has celebrated her upcoming bout with a post on its official Instagram:

"Every day is a blessing for it allows us to refocus on what is important and what motivates us to keep going. Take full advantage of this blessing... Thank you everyone for believing and for all your support, you all inspire me. I will take full advantage of this moment to fight with all my heart!"

Jenelyn Olsim made her debut in ONE Championship in 2021. She first defeated Maíra Mazar in round three via guillotine choke. Next, she won a decision over Bi Nguyen. This match was for the alternate position for the 2021 ONE Women's Atomweight Grand Prix.

Japanese fighter Itsuki Hirata unfortunately had to withdraw from the tournament which allowed Olsim to enter the Grand Prix. She then faced Commonwealth Games gold medal-winning wrestler Ritu Phogat and lost via decision.

Jenelyn Olsim vs. Julie Mezabarba at ONE 158

Julie Mezabarba was also an alternate for the 2021 Atomweight Grand Prix. Seo Hee Ham was forced to withdraw from the tournament allowing Mezabarba to step in as a replacement. The Brazilian lost to the eventual tournament winner Stamp Fairtex.

Both Mezabarba and Olsim will want a statement-making win after their defeats in the 2021 tournament. This will be a competitive match where both fighters will be looking to prove they belong in the upper echelons of the competitive atomweight division.

After Olsim's fight with Phogat, she spoke with ONE Championship about the loss:

"My fight with Ritu taught me to be more focused, that I need to have that presence of mind and to execute the game plan in actuality. On the training aspect, nothing has changed. All I have to do now is to execute... I can say that I really learned a lot from that loss, but that loss has made me way more driven and more aggressive. Like what coach Mark [Sangiao] always says, it's either we win or we learn."

As for Mezabarba, she recently shared this on Instagram:

"We lose some things along the way, but you should never lose yourself."

Jenelyn Olsim and Julie Mezabarba will fight at ONE 158 on June 3, 2022.

Edited by Aziel Karthak