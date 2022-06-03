"I just need one perfect hit" - Julie Mezabarba looking for a knockout win over Jenelyn Olsim at ONE 158

Julie Mezabarba will look to get back in the win column with a statement win over Jenelyn Olsim at ONE 158 on Friday, June 3.

Mezabarba is looking to avenge her loss to Stamp Fairtex during the semifinal round of the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix in October 2021. In an interview with ONE Championship, she revealed why Olsim should be worried about her when they meet in the circle:

“I prepare myself to be well at all levels that the fight puts me. But for sure, she should be concerned about my striking and my range of punches because like I said, I don't just use boxing. I apply a lot of elbows, knees, and other combinations. She needs to worry because she doesn't know what I'm going to do. I trade punches, but I have too many variations and she won't know what's coming next.”

Asked if she will be looking for a knockout, Mezabarba said she certainly has the tools to execute the task:

“I always fight to knock out. I believe I have the weapons for that. I trust in my game plan. The knockouts I have in my career have [come from me] using my boxing, so I believe I have the punches and the ability to knock her out. I just need one perfect hit.”

Julie Mezabarba hopes to win a performance bonus for her son

ONE Championship has given out a US$ 50,000 performance bonus since the start of the year, and this has only motivated Julie Mezabarba’s desire for a spectacular finish.

During the interview, the 29-year-old shared that winning the bonus would be huge not only for her but her whole family as well, especially for her son.

“This bonus is great! It definitely motivates me even more. If he [ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodton] gave me the award, it would help me a lot because I could help my family a lot. And also, it would guarantee a better future for my son, Lorenzo.”

The single mother traces her martial arts roots to kickboxing, and her striking background will certainly help in her quest to add a fourth knockout to her professional MMA record.

