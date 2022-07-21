What is the Pink Sauce TikTok? Ingredients explored as trend leaves internet baffled, sparks online memefest 

TikTok has become a thriving platform for entrepreneurs and the latest item that has caught the attention of netizens is a food item named Pink Sauce. The condiment went viral in recent days due to its eye-catching pink color and natural ingredients.

However, not all internet users were convinced to buy the product and one TikTok user slammed the product, leading to others questioning it too.

The concoction was made by TikTok creator and celebrity chef Chef Pii. According to Pink Sauce’s official website, it contains water, raw honey, sunflower seed oil, distilled vinegar, garlic, pink Himalayan sea salt, pitaya, dried spices, lemon juice, citric acid and milk.

Pitaya is a secondary name for Dragon Fruit and the Pink Sauce likely gets its color from the fruit.

The entire bottle of the sauce reportedly only has 90 calories and is sold for $20.

Chef Pii stated that it can be used as a condiment for a variety of food items including fried chicken, cucumber, tacos, gyros and shrimp.

However, product garnered backlash online after TikTok user @seansvv claimed that the nutrition label for the product seemed faulty and concerning. In the video, the TikTok user said:

“If someone gets sick from this I am scared for the person who gets sick and the person who owns this business.”

They also pointed out that the label says the product can provide 444 servings, which would indicate that each serving can provide 14.4 grams. The TikToker, @seansvv added:

“Which makes almost 6,300-something grams in the whole bottle, which is inaccurate. And if these small details were overlooked, I'm looking at quality control now. I'm kind of scared.”

The user further noted that the hue of each bottle in reviews uploaded online looks different. However, it has not been confirmed whether this is due to manufacturing issues or simple the video’s lighting.

The TikTok user has since amassed over five million views on her video.

Netizens react to viral Pink Sauce

Since @seansvv exposed the product for its defects, many took to social media to chime in with their opinions. Many stated that they were not convinced to buy the product as they did not think that the product was sold in the right manner.

Others slammed the Pink Sauce creator for not being well prepared to sell the product. They noted that although the product has natural ingredients, the Pink Sauce can go sour during its shipment.

A few tweets on the same read:

Desus Nice @desusnice that tiktok pink sauce just a new variant that tiktok pink sauce just a new variant

Ricky “Release the trade” Ricardo @iconstatusonly People are buying unrefrigerated “pink sauce” with no preservatives from a stranger on TikTok and are shocked when they get sick? 🤔 People are buying unrefrigerated “pink sauce” with no preservatives from a stranger on TikTok and are shocked when they get sick? 🤔 https://t.co/IVTKXzfT2h

. @kchprnt the pink sauce lady after putting angel numbers as the servings per container the pink sauce lady after putting angel numbers as the servings per container https://t.co/HfTEODGgkV

의사피 ☻ @doctorsoshi y’all shipping crawfish, smoked sausage, and mystery pink sauce in the MAIL?? In the middle of SUMMER?? y’all shipping crawfish, smoked sausage, and mystery pink sauce in the MAIL?? In the middle of SUMMER?? https://t.co/Ws2gj0umXP

Some Twitter users slammed the Pink Sauce for its ingredients and cross-country shipping, while others shared memes to make fun of those buying the condiment.

Yeti @Yeti138 me buying that pink sauce from tik tok so i can get that eventual lawsuit money me buying that pink sauce from tik tok so i can get that eventual lawsuit money https://t.co/b5tnuFfG2D

hattie @hattiesoykan I knew the tiktok pink sauce looked familiar I knew the tiktok pink sauce looked familiar https://t.co/F28DqAqqRY

Some users also wondered why people were paying to have a "random woman ship" them a sauce that she had made in her kitchen across the country. At the same time, others claimed that they went "down the rabbit hole" of the sauce and the controversy surrounding it as they said that buying it was "definitely a choice."

Shy @shysmith People that bought the pink sauce need to take an IQ test bc why would you purchase a sauce on a website that looks like it’s meant for mink lashes… People that bought the pink sauce need to take an IQ test bc why would you purchase a sauce on a website that looks like it’s meant for mink lashes…

ʝօʀɖռ’ֆ աօʀʟɖ🌱 @jordnsworld twitter.com/dijahsb/status… todd chavez @DijahSB went down the rabbit hole and I'm crying went down the rabbit hole and I'm crying https://t.co/P4DNOgHVcR buying PINK sauce that has an unknown flavor and is being shipped in BAGS during summer heat is definitely a choice buying PINK sauce that has an unknown flavor and is being shipped in BAGS during summer heat is definitely a choice 😭 twitter.com/dijahsb/status…

Dae @dae__g Wait. So y’all paying $30 to have some random woman ship y’all some secret pink sauce she made in her kitchen clear across the country THROUGH USPS in THIS HEAT? Wait. So y’all paying $30 to have some random woman ship y’all some secret pink sauce she made in her kitchen clear across the country THROUGH USPS in THIS HEAT? https://t.co/U3k6U5XEAt

Chef Pii responds to backlash

The chef took to her official TikTok account to address the massive backlash she received online. She started her video by saying:

“Alright, y'all. Time to acknowledge the elephant in the room.”

The chef acknowledged issues with the ingredients list and other problems with the label. She apologized for the same and announced that they will be replacing the faulty labels with the correct ones.

The chef, who calls herself 'The Flavor Genie,' also added that she will be sending customers who received products with faulty labels “a gift and a thank-you note.”

She added that the product follows the 'FDA standards' and is still in its 'lab testing' phase.

Chef Pii ended her video by requesting netizens to be patient with the brand until the company is up and running.

