What is the 'chapstick challenge' on TikTok? Dangerous trend going viral on the platform explained

The "chapstick challenge" is a dangerous trend circulating on TikTok these days, joining the bandwagon of other dangerous trends that have previously gone viral on the social media platform. Critiques of the challenge claim that it propagates suicidal thoughts and puts impressionable teenagers at risk of losing their lives.

While there are multiple versions of this challenge making rounds on TikTok, the most common one involves a person opening a brand new tube of chapstick and applying it for the first time, before going on to claim that they will commit suicide on the day that tube of chapstick finishes.

With this challenge, many believe that TikTok has once again given its users a platform to put their lives at stake. Several videos, trending under the hashtag #chapstickchallenge showcases teenagers expressing their intention to die by suicide.

Why is the "chapstick challenge" on TikTok considered to be dangerous?

The definition of this challenge is a bit unclear, as there are several challenges online that entail the use of a chapstick or similar lip care product.

The challenge we are warned against is where users are posting videos of themselves using a brand new chapstick on their lips. Once they are done with their routine, they confess that they will commit suicide on the day the chapstick they just started using finishes. In short, it is like a countdown video to the day of their death.

Similar versions of this challenge sees TikTokers using chapstick to cover their scars of self-harm. None of these versions are safe, nor should be attempted by anyone under any circumstances.

One user, Ashley Soris, who attempted this challenge said, “This is all the chapstick I have left.” Her video was flooded with comments from fellow users, who urged her not to continue with the challenge and hurt herself.

Reactions to the "chapstick challenge"

Concerned users are urging the participants of this deadly challenge to pause, reflect and take mental health seriously. One user commented,

"I know you’re struggling right now, but this isn’t a trend. You’re giving other kids the idea to start it.”

The blowup of such challenges directly reflects the romanticization of death, and points to the alarming extent to which some people might go for validation or attention.

Anouar 🔥🔥🔥 @anouarfrk So there’s this labello challenge where everytime you use your chapstick and it ends you kill yourself. How th did it become a challenge ? Don’t follow these people y’all they already going through so much in life they want attention or even take people with them. So there’s this labello challenge where everytime you use your chapstick and it ends you kill yourself. How th did it become a challenge ? Don’t follow these people y’all they already going through so much in life they want attention or even take people with them.

While some users were blunt about their disapproval of the challenge, others tried to be supportive and soft in their approach. One comment read:

“You are loved. Don’t do this.”

Abbie Richards @abbieasr TW: Self-harm/suicide



The "Labello Challenge" is the newest TikTok moral panic going viral in France and Belgium. The trend allegedly tells users to apply Labello chapstick when they feel sad, then, when the tube runs out, unalive themselves.



THIS IS NOT HOW SUICIDE WORKS

🧵 TW: Self-harm/suicideThe "Labello Challenge" is the newest TikTok moral panic going viral in France and Belgium. The trend allegedly tells users to apply Labello chapstick when they feel sad, then, when the tube runs out, unalive themselves. THIS IS NOT HOW SUICIDE WORKS🧵

Abbie Richards @abbieasr People don't attempt suicide because of a chapstick TikTok trend. They attempt suicide because they are suffering.



We could be prioritizing resources & destigmatizing mental health issues. But ya sure, let's keep blaming our problems on TikTok challenges no one is doing. People don't attempt suicide because of a chapstick TikTok trend. They attempt suicide because they are suffering. We could be prioritizing resources & destigmatizing mental health issues. But ya sure, let's keep blaming our problems on TikTok challenges no one is doing.

Actions taken against the chapstick challenge

TikTok has denied the existence of this challenge. In a statement given to EuroNews, it stated:

"At TikTok, the safety and well-being of our community is our priority and we have not found any evidence that such a trend exists. As part of our commitment to keep our community safe, our review will continue and should we find content that violates our policies, it will be removed."

In France, where the trend seems to be making the most headway, the government has taken this matter very seriously and issued a warning on Twitter.

Ministère de l'Intérieur 🇫🇷🇪🇺 @Interieur_Gouv

Soyez attentifs et à l'écoute des jeunes de votre entourage si vous observez un changement de comportement. #jeudulabello #Prévention l Certaines pratiques et tendances virales peuvent faire des réseaux sociaux un terrain de jeux dangereux.Soyez attentifs et à l'écoute des jeunes de votre entourage si vous observez un changement de comportement. #labellochallenge ⭕️ #Prévention l Certaines pratiques et tendances virales peuvent faire des réseaux sociaux un terrain de jeux dangereux. Soyez attentifs et à l'écoute des jeunes de votre entourage si vous observez un changement de comportement. #labellochallenge #jeudulabello https://t.co/yvifePcWOe

Other harmful trends that have previously gone viral on TikTok

TikTok is infamous for starting trends that promote self-harm and mental trauma. Some other trends that went extremely viral were:

1) "Blackout challenge", where the participants would have to hold their breath till they passed out.

2) "The Penny Challenge," where TikTokers would plug a charger halfway into the outlet, and then hold a penny against the exposed prongs. The participant could get an electric shock, start a fire or suffer lifelong injuries.

3) "The Milkcrate challenge" is where participants need to climb up a tower made of milkcrates, arranged as stairs.

No matter how diligently the backend team may work to remove these harmful videos off their app, some challenges like the "chapstick challenge" may slip through the cracks.

If users observe anyone encouraging or participating in the "Chapstick Challenge" or any other similar video that promotes suicide or self-harm, they are urged to report it immediately.

