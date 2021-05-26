Jungkook self-harm: Truth behind Bangtan Boys member's wrist injuries

BTS member Jungkook has been involved in rumors that he has been hurting himself by cutting his wrists, and the concern among his fans has grown.

These rumors began with a particular photo of Jungkook at the 2017 KBS Festival. The photo began circulating online and netizens claim that the marks on his wrists are self-harming.

These rumors began to spread rapidly. However, most of the people who claim self-harm are not fans of the group, but are people dedicated to spreading lies to harm the group.

It is the well-known "haters" who spread the rumors to provoke controversy.

Also Read: BTS X McDonald’s Meals launched in Malaysia and ARMY says it has “the cutest paper bag”

Jungkook marks (Image via Kpop World Mx)

If you look closely at the photograph, you can see a series of pink lines on Jungkook's wrists. However, the rumor was shut down when a fan of the group showed proof that Jungkook's dolls were clean that night.

Proof of Jungkook's clean wrists

The fan shared several photos showing Jungkook on SBS Gayo Daejun on the 25th and the KBS Festival on the 29th to showcase the singer's wrists.

Here is the original tweet with the proof:

어그로한테 선동당하지마세요~

첫번째 사진은 25일 가요대전날 팔목입니다 상처가 없는 걸 알수있고, 29일 가요대축제 방탄 무대 중간의 팔목입니다 역시 동일하게 상처가 없습니다. 무대 후 생긴 상처로 보이니 루머생성하지마세요. 그리고 혹여 상처가있다고 하더라도 문제될 이유는 없습니다. pic.twitter.com/bqdMTpMBsp — Duié 뒤에 (@proDuie_stb) January 2, 2018

“Don’t fall into the haters’ trap~ The first photo os from Gayo Daejun on the 25th, and it has no scars. The other photos are from the 29th at the Song Festival and it also doesn’t have scar marks. It looks like he got the scars after his performances, so don’t be fed into the rumors. And even if the scar marks are real, there’s nothing to be worried about."

In South Korea there is a game that is quite popular, and it is known that BTS members often play it behind the scenes while waiting for a show.

This juice consists of hitting the loser enough to leave a mark on the arms or wrists.

There are even videos showing the force BTS members use for these types of games, which shows that they may have hit hard enough to leave a mark on Jungkook's wrists.

Also read: Valkyrae reacts to BTS Butter song, says they're very “talented”

Also Read: WATCH: BTS x McDonald’s commercial dubbed as “iconic collab” by Guinness World Records and ARMY can’t keep calm