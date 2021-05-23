Valkyrae reacts to BTS Butter song, says they're very “talented”

During a recent live stream, Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter talked about Korean boy-band BTS’s new English single “Butter.”

BTS is a seven-member South Korean band that debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment. The music video has garnered more than almost 160 million views since its premiere on May 21st. Valkyrae revealed that she listened to the song and went on to complement the band.

“BUTTER” by BTS has officially recorded the largest single day streams in Spotify history with over 20.9 million global streams! Congrats BTS! pic.twitter.com/HZmLlSEwOq — Columbia Records (@ColumbiaRecords) May 23, 2021

Valkyrae listed out a number of reasons why she thought BTS was so “hyped,” and claimed that the band members are “good-looking.” The seven-member band includes Kim “Jin” Seok-jin, Min “Suga” Yoon-gi, Jung “J-Hope” Ho-seok, Kim “RM” Nam-joon, Park “Jimin” Ji-min, Kim “V” Tae-hyung, and Jeon “Jungkook” Jung-kook.

Valkyrae praises the BTS “Butter” music video, calls the band talented and “good-looking”

During the recent “Just Chatting” live stream, Valkyrae revealed to her audience that she listened to the song “Butter” earlier that day. The English single racked up around 113 million views within 24 hours of its release. BTS broke a YouTube record that had previously been set by their 2020 single “Dynamite.”

Dynamite is said to have registered around 98 million views in the first 24 hours of its release, although some sources state that it was around 101 million. Needless to say, Valkyrae was impressed:

“I also listened to the BTS Butter song today. It is the first ever song to hit 100 million views in less than 24 hours, and it did it in like 22 hours and 50 minutes, which is so interesting. 100 million views in like 22 hours and 50 minutes or something. Crazy!”

After talking about why she doesn’t like to “dye” her hair, Valkyrae spoke about BTS again, and called the band members talented:

“It was very catchy! Definitely talented mens. Very talented mens. They can sing they can dance they look good, they are popping on, they are popping their backs and stuff. Yeah, I understand the hype.”

BTS’s “Butter” also set multiple other records. The song’s video premiere registered the highest number of concurrent viewers on YouTube for a music video premiere, with 3.9 million.

🎉#BTS_Butter broke the record on Spotify🎉



'Butter'가 스포티파이 일일 최다 스트리밍 신기록을 세웠습니다! 아미 여러분 진심으로 감사드립니다💜



The biggest single day record on Spotify history!

Thank you for your support and love #BTSARMY 💜#Got_ARMY_Behind_Us #SmoothLikeButter — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) May 23, 2021

Butter also became the number #1 song on the US iTunes chart within 2 hours of its debut. Needless to say, Valkyrae was one of the millions who liked the song, as her comments during the live stream suggest.