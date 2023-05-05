"They paid to have her in all the ads": Twitter baffled as Drew Barrymore pulls out of hosting MTV Movie & TV Awards in support of writers strike

Hollywood star Drew Barrymore has stepped down as host of the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards to show solidarity with the striking Writers Guild members. However, since the actress has a good relationship with MTV, she has promised to make a return in 2024.

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards will be held on May 7, 2023, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Due to the strike, plans surrounding the show are changing with every passing hour. Fans are still not completely aware of the final presenters, nominees, and guests for the event. However, it has been confirmed that the ceremony will not have a red carpet or pre-show interviews.

Fans were confused by Drew Barrymore's decision since MTV spent a lot of money to feature her in ads and promos.

A reaction to the news (Image via Twitter/@TedleyOfficial)

Netizen's divided over Drew Barrymore's decision to pull out of hosting MTV Movie & TV Awards

More than 11,000 members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) have gone on strike. Drew Barrymore revealed that she had a word with the writers and completely understood the issues they were dealing with.

Barrymore said:

"I have listened to the writers, and in order to truly respect them, I will pivot from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards live in solidarity with the strike. Everything we celebrate and honor about movies and television is born out of their creation. And until a solution is reached, I am choosing to wait but I’ll be watching from home and hope you will join me."

She continued:

"I thank MTV, who has truly been some of the best partners I have ever worked with. And I can’t wait to be a part of this next year, when I can truly celebrate everything that MTV has created, which is a show that allows fans to choose who the awards go to and is truly inclusive."

This revelation has resulted in mixed reactions. Here is how fans on Twitter responded to the news under the original post shared by Pop Crave:

Reactions to the news (Image via Twitter)

Reactions to the news (Image via Twitter)

Reactions to the news (Image via Twitter)

While some fans thought that Drew Barrymore's gesture was noble, others believed that the decision was not only going to backfire on her but also on the entire writer's association. Many even predicted that MTV will call off the show since a large sum of money was used to advertise and promote the actress for the show.

MTV is yet to confirm Drew Barrymore's substitute for the ceremony.

Poll : 0 votes