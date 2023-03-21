Why did Saxon call off upcoming shows? Band announces cancellation of remaining European dates

The legendary British heavy metal band Saxon took to social media to announce that it has canceled all of its remaining European tour dates. In the post, as they expressed regret and disappointment, the band said that while the remaining dates have been canceled, they are looking to reschedule the dates.

Needless to say, the announcement came as a blow to the band's European fanbase, who were eagerly anticipating the chance to see them perform live. The canceled shows were set to take place in several major cities across Europe, including Paris, Berlin, and Amsterdam.

Saxon explained the reason for the cancelation and issued an apology

Saxon's social media posts explained the reason behind the shows being canceled. The heavy metal band's lead singer, Biff Byford, has tested positive for COVID-19 which led to the band being forced to cancel all of their shows on their European tour.

The 71-year-old lead singer has been an integral part of the band since its formation in 1977. He is known for his distinctive vocals and powerful stage presence, which have helped make Saxon one of the most beloved heavy metal bands.

Fans who have purchased tickets for the canceled shows are advised to contact their point of purchase for information on refunds or exchanges. Saxon thanked the fans for their continued support and expressed hope that they will return soon.

As the pandemic continues to impact the world, it remains to be seen how long it will be before live music can return to its full glory. For now, music lovers and concert-goers are advised by their favorite bands to be patient and wait for the day when they can once again enjoy the thrill of a live concert.

Saxon guitarist and co-founder, Paul Quinn, announced his retirement from touring a few days ago

Saxon founding guitarist Paul Quinn has announced his retirement from touring after more than four decades of performing with the British heavy metal band. The band issued a statement about his retirement on their social media pages.

The statement said that Quinn is taking a break as he didn't want his performance to suffer due to the stress and tiredness that comes with long tour schedules. However, Quinn's retirement could be due to a string of health issues that forced him to miss some of the band's recent shows.

In 2019, he underwent surgery for a heart condition. Despite his retirement from touring, Quinn assured fans that he will still be involved with the band in their music and he is just retiring from touring.

The British heavy metal band is known for hits like Wheels of Steel, Denim and Leather. It been one of the most influential bands in the heavy metal genre since the late 1970s. The band's current lineup includes Byford, Oliver, guitarist Doug Scarratt, bassist Nibbs Carter, and drummer Nigel Glockler.

Paul Quinn co-founded the band in 1976 alongside lead vocalist Biff Byford and guitarist Graham Oliver. Quinn's retirement from touring marks the end of an era for the band, but the band's legacy will continue to live on through their music and their passionate fanbase.

