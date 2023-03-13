Create

What happened to Glenn Close? Actress set to miss Oscars 2023 in Los Angeles

By Ashim
Modified Mar 13, 2023 04:03 IST
Glenn Close to miss the Oscar 2023, after testing positive for Covid-19 (Image via Instagram/glennclose &amp; AP)
Eight-time Academy Award nominee Glenn Close was expected to be one of the presenters at the 95th Oscars, scheduled to be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023. However, as per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the 101 Dalmatians actress has opted out of the Academy Awards presenter role, as she tested positive for Covid-19.

Close is now in isolation and is doing well. Reportedly, she was scheduled to present the Academy Award for Best Picture with veteran actor Harrison Ford. However, after the confirmation of Close's absence from the prestigious award ceremony, it is still unclear whether anyone will replace her.

Glenn Close's name was on the list of 40 presenters at the Oscars, including the likes of Pedro Pascal, Elizabeth Olsen, Michael B. Jordan, and Andrew Garfield, among others.

Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson, Florence Pugh, and more stars on the list of presenters for 2023 Oscars

Some of the most high-profile names from the film industry will present accolades at the 95th edition of the Oscars. The ceremony has been organized by the AMPAS (Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences) and is taking place at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre.

Here's a list of the Academy Award presenters that viewers around the globe will get to see during the event:

  1. Riz Ahmed
  2. Emily Blunt
  3. Jennifer Connelly
  4. Ariana DeBose
  5. Halle Berry
  6. Antonio Banderas
  7. Elizabeth Banks
  8. Jessica Chastain
  9. John Cho
  10. Andrew Garfield
  11. Hugh Grant
  12. Danai Gurira
  13. Salma Hayek Pinault
  14. Nicole Kidman
  15. Florence Pugh
  16. Troy Kotsur
  17. Jonathan Majors
  18. Melissa McCarthy
  19. Janelle Monáe
  20. Paul Dano
  21. Sigourney Weaver
  22. Samuel L. Jackson
  23. Dwayne Johnson
  24. Michael B. Jordan
  25. Cara Delevingne
  26. Mindy Kaling
  27. Deepika Padukone
  28. Questlove
  29. Zoe Saldaña
  30. Donnie Yen
  31. Pedro Pascal
  32. Kate Hudson
  33. Harrison Ford
  35. Eva Longoria
  36. Julia Louis-Dreyfus
  37. Andie MacDowell
  38. Elizabeth Olsen
  39. John Travolta

As mentioned earlier, Glenn Close, who was expected to present the Best Picture Award, will not attend the ceremony as she contracted Covid-19. However, this is not the first time an actor will skip the event due to the virus.

In 2022, Lin-Manuel Miranda, nominated in the Best Original Song category for Dos Oruguitas from Encanto, missed the ceremony after his wife tested positive for Covid-19.

Jimmy Kimmel from Jimmy Kimmel Live! will be hosting the awards this year. This will mark the third time he will do the same in his career. Kimmel had previously hosted the 89th and 90th Oscars in 2017 and 2018, respectively. The event will be broadcast on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 8 pm ET (or 5 pm PT) and is expected to be three hours long.

Nominations for Big Five awards at the 95th Oscars

Here are the nominations for the "Big Five" awards - Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Screenplay (either Original or Adapted) - at the 95th Oscars:

Best Picture

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • The Fabelmans
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Triangle of Sadness
  • Women Talking

Best Director

  • Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan for Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Steven Spielberg for The Fabelmans
  • Todd Field for Tár
  • Ruben Ostlund for Triangle of Sadness

Best Actor

  • Austin Butler for Elvis
  • Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brendan Fraser for The Whale
  • Paul Mescal for Aftersun
  • Bill Nighy for Living

Best Original Screenplay

  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • The Fabelmans
  • Tár
  • Triangle of Sadness

Best Adapted Screenplay

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Living
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Women Talking

Best Actress

  • Cate Blanchett for Tár
  • Ana de Armas for Blonde
  • Andrea Riseborough for To Leslie
  • Michelle Williams for The Fabelmans
  • Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Out of all the 23 categories at the 95th Oscars, Everything Everywhere All at Once has received 11 nominations. Fans now cheer on their favorite stars as the award ceremony is scheduled to begin on March 12, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

