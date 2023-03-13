What happened to Glenn Close? Actress set to miss Oscars 2023 in Los Angeles

Eight-time Academy Award nominee Glenn Close was expected to be one of the presenters at the 95th Oscars, scheduled to be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023. However, as per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the 101 Dalmatians actress has opted out of the Academy Awards presenter role, as she tested positive for Covid-19.

Close is now in isolation and is doing well. Reportedly, she was scheduled to present the Academy Award for Best Picture with veteran actor Harrison Ford. However, after the confirmation of Close's absence from the prestigious award ceremony, it is still unclear whether anyone will replace her.

Glenn Close's name was on the list of 40 presenters at the Oscars, including the likes of Pedro Pascal, Elizabeth Olsen, Michael B. Jordan, and Andrew Garfield, among others.

Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson, Florence Pugh, and more stars on the list of presenters for 2023 Oscars

Some of the most high-profile names from the film industry will present accolades at the 95th edition of the Oscars. The ceremony has been organized by the AMPAS (Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences) and is taking place at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre.

Here's a list of the Academy Award presenters that viewers around the globe will get to see during the event:

Riz Ahmed Emily Blunt Jennifer Connelly Ariana DeBose Halle Berry Antonio Banderas Elizabeth Banks Jessica Chastain John Cho Andrew Garfield Hugh Grant Danai Gurira Salma Hayek Pinault Nicole Kidman Florence Pugh Troy Kotsur Jonathan Majors Melissa McCarthy Janelle Monáe Paul Dano Sigourney Weaver Samuel L. Jackson Dwayne Johnson Michael B. Jordan Cara Delevingne Mindy Kaling Deepika Padukone Questlove Zoe Saldaña Donnie Yen Pedro Pascal Kate Hudson Harrison Ford Halle Berry Eva Longoria Julia Louis-Dreyfus Andie MacDowell Elizabeth Olsen John Travolta

As mentioned earlier, Glenn Close, who was expected to present the Best Picture Award, will not attend the ceremony as she contracted Covid-19. However, this is not the first time an actor will skip the event due to the virus.

In 2022, Lin-Manuel Miranda, nominated in the Best Original Song category for Dos Oruguitas from Encanto, missed the ceremony after his wife tested positive for Covid-19.

Jimmy Kimmel from Jimmy Kimmel Live! will be hosting the awards this year. This will mark the third time he will do the same in his career. Kimmel had previously hosted the 89th and 90th Oscars in 2017 and 2018, respectively. The event will be broadcast on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 8 pm ET (or 5 pm PT) and is expected to be three hours long.

Nominations for Big Five awards at the 95th Oscars

Here are the nominations for the "Big Five" awards - Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Screenplay (either Original or Adapted) - at the 95th Oscars:

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Best Director

Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg for The Fabelmans

Todd Field for Tár

Ruben Ostlund for Triangle of Sadness

Best Actor

Austin Butler for Elvis

Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser for The Whale

Paul Mescal for Aftersun

Bill Nighy for Living

Best Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Best Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett for Tár

Ana de Armas for Blonde

Andrea Riseborough for To Leslie

Michelle Williams for The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Out of all the 23 categories at the 95th Oscars, Everything Everywhere All at Once has received 11 nominations. Fans now cheer on their favorite stars as the award ceremony is scheduled to begin on March 12, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

