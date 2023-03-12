How long are the Oscars? Duration of Academy Awards ceremony explored

The Academy Awards, aka the Oscars, are among the entertainment industry's most prestigious honors that millions of worldwide fans follow. Generally, the ceremony lasts for almost three-and-a-half hours on average, and the 95th edition of the Oscars is expected to be almost three-hours long, starting to air at 8 pm ET and concluding at 11 pm ET.

Scheduled for Sunday, March 12, 2023, the Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) will manage the event, which will be hosted by late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, for the third time after his previous stints for the 89th and 90th editions in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

This year's awards are expected to be dominated by Everything Everywhere All at Once, the American absurdist comedy-drama leading the nomination tally with 11 nominations.

Oscars 2023: The 95th Academy Awards predicted to be dominated by Everything Everywhere All at Once

Everything Everywhere All at Once has received 11 nominated at 2023's Oscars (Image Via Rotten Tomatoes)

With nominations across 11 categories, Everything Everywhere All at Once is a frontrunner in multiple categories like Best Picture, Best Actress (for Michelle Yeoh), Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, and more. All Quiet on the Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin are behind Everything Everywhere All at Once, with nine nominations each.

The 95th Oscars are also unique as, for the first time in the history of the Academy, two sequels - Avatar: The Way of Water and Top Gun: Maverick - have received nominations in the Best Picture category. Interestingly, it is the first time two movies grossing globally for more than $1 billion will contest for Best Picture.

Besides the Best Picture contention, Brendan Fraser, for his moving performance in The Whale, has also been predicted to be the potential winner at this year's Academy Awards. At the same time, Angela Bassett and Hong Chau, for their work in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and The Whale, are among the top contenders for Best Supporting Actress, the category in which Jamie Lee Curtis is contesting for her first Oscar.

Readers can find out about all the categories and their winners by tuning into the Academy Awards on the eve on March 12, 2023.

How to watch the 95th Academy Awards?

As mentioned earlier, the awards ceremony is expected to be held on Sunday, starting at 8 pm ET or 5 pm PT. Stateside fans will be able to catch the broadcast on ABC, while those who desire to stream the Oscars' ceremony live will do the same via ABC.com and the ABC app.

Alternatively, the users who have signed up for the free subscription trials of TV streaming services like Hulu Live TV, Fubo TV, AT&T TV, etc., can catch the Oscars live and find out who is getting honored with an Academy Award in 2023.

