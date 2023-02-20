Avatar: The Way of Water surpasses Titanic to become third-highest grossing movie of all time

Avatar: The Way of Water has yet again managed to beat Titanic to become the third highest-grossing movie of all time. The 1997 movie was recently re-released in theaters in 4K and initially managed to surpass Avatar: The Way of Water and push the 2022 film to fourth position.

But the 2022 sci-fi epic has managed to regain third position. Titanic now stands as the fourth highest-grossing movie of all time. Both movies are directed by James Cameron. In fact, three out of the four highest-grossing movies of all time are directed by Cameron.

Shawn Robbins, the chief analyst at BoxOfficePro, commented on this news by saying:

"James Cameron just continues to chase himself on the box office charts. He clearly knows how to engage a modern audience."

Avatar: The Way of Water has generated $2.2433 billion globally

Avatar: The Way of Water has regained its spot as the third highest-grossing film of all time by generating a revenue of $2.2433 billion globally. Titanic now comes fourth in the rankings but is not too far behind, generating $2.2428 billion worldwide.

The 1997 film stood at $2.194 billion previously before getting a 4K rerelease on Valentine's Day this year.

The all-time list is topped by Cameron’s original Avatar, released in 2009, with $2.92 billion, followed by the Russo brothers’ 2019 Marvel classic Avengers: Endgame with $2.79 billion.

While the 2022 blockbuster is still getting theater revisits, fans are even more excited and gearing up for the film's sequel, which is scheduled for release in the coming years.

The 2022 movie has received four Oscar nominations, including the Best Picture nomination. In the recently held Visual Effects Society (VES) awards, the film received nine awards and a record 14 nominations in the ceremony, beating the old VES nomination record, set by the original Avatar released in 2009.

The Oscars will be held on March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

What is Avatar: The Way of Water about?

The film's official description reads:

"Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, 'Avatar: The Way of Water' begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure."

The film stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, and Sigourney Weaver, with Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Britain Dalton, Joel David Moore, Giovanni Ribisi, and several more in supporting roles.

The movie is set 16 years after the events of Avatar. The Sullys must fight against a familiar enemy and protect each other and their planet, Pandora.

