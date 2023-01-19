''There's not enough cars'': Fans share hilarious tweets as Avatar producer confirms Vin Diesel won't star in sequels

Avatar producer Jon Landau recently confirmed in an interview with Empire magazine that actor Vin Diesel will not be appearing in the Avatar sequels, disclosing:

"Vin was a fan. He came in, visited the set one day to see what we were doing and people took that out of context."

Fans were left speculating about the actor's appearance in the film after he was seen with James Cameron in an Instagram video way back in 2019, wherein Diesel stood beside the director and said:

"There is one person in Hollywood I’ve always wanted to work with and learn from, and so, all things come, I guess, to those that wait."

Landau's statements have led to hilarious responses from netizens, with one commenting on the actor's absence by writing:

"There’s not enough cars, that’s why"

Twitterati drop hilarious comments on Vin Diesel after learning he will not feature in Avatar sequels

Vin Diesel is well-known for his portrayal of Dominic Toretto in the popular Fast & Furious franchise. In the last film, which was released in 2021, the character had famously said:

"There's nothing stronger than family."

This quote has become the subject of countless memes with regards to Jon Landau's recent revelations, which don't seem to wither off anytime soon. When it was revealed by the producer that the actor will not be appearing in the Avatar sequels, these memes and tweets seemed to resurrect on Twitter.

Since Avatar: The Way of Water's plot is about protecting family and family values, some fans have said that Vin Diesel should have starred by default in the film. They said that it was criminal to not hire him and questioned how protagonist Jake Sully's family would be saved without Dominic Toretto.

What is Avatar: The Way Of Water about?

Directed by James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water is set a decade after the events of 2009's Avatar. The new film has already collected more than $1.9 billion at the box office worldwide after being released on December 16, 2022.

The film's official description reads as:

"Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, “Avatar: The Way of Water” begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure."

The film stars Sam Worthington as Jake Sully, Zoe Saldana as his wife Neytiri, and Sigourney Weaver as Kiri, Jake and Neytiri's adopted teenage daughter. It also sees several supporting roles from Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Britain Dalton, Joel David Moore, Giovanni Ribisi, and numerous others.

While Russell Carpenter did the film's cinematography, Simon Franglen composed the music. Moreover, Avatar: The Way Of Water was produced by Lightstorm Entertainment and TSG Entertainment and the distribution was done by 20th Century Studios.

