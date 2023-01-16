James Cameron confirms Avatar 3 narrator, reveals about new cultures in film

There appears to be no shortage of anticipation among Avatar fans for the upcoming release of Avatar 3: The Seed Bearer. The film's potential release date is set for late 2024, but it would not follow in the footsteps of its predecessor, which was released nearly a decade after the original.

James Cameron, the franchise's beating heart and the only director to earn $1.5 billion or more at the global box office for three films, has recently revealed some new details about the upcoming Avatar 3, which is set to be the third film in the five-film franchise.

In a recent interview shared by Twitter user @eywasfavorite, the veteran director confirmed that Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) will not be the narrator of his upcoming film, instead, his son, Lo'ak, will take over the duties.

GameSpot @GameSpot Avatar 3, which will hit theaters in December 2024, will introduce a new group of Na'vi, who isn't exactly wholesome and kind-hearted... Avatar 3, which will hit theaters in December 2024, will introduce a new group of Na'vi, who isn't exactly wholesome and kind-hearted... https://t.co/CERMarrMqF

Cameron also revealed other interesting information that is sure to get fans much more excited. Read on for more details.

Avatar 3: James Cameron reveals new narrator, fire people, and more

The James Cameron universe has been stretching quite a bit with the two blockbuster films, the latter of which is still rolling high at the box office. The second film marked a radical departure from the first, set in the forest, by introducing the Water People and their way of life.

As per reports, the next film, Avatar 3, will feature a new culture and a new race of Fire people. Cameron previously spoke to Deadline about this, saying:

"Fire has a symbolic purpose in the film and there’s a culture that is specifically around that concept. That’s probably saying too much as we speak,...You’re going to meet two completely new cultures in the next film. We met the Omaticaya, we met the Metkayina, and you’re going to meet two new cultures in the next film, and it kind of rove a little more freely around the world of Pandora to different places."

Apart from the Fire culture, the director also hinted at adding other new cultures to the mix. He also revealed that Lo'ak will be the narrator in the upcoming film, with the narrator likely changing for the next two sequels after Avatar 3. This will make the narrative more dynamic, with a major shift in perspective. Jake Sully will still be a part of the narrative, but his son will gain a bigger part than he had in the second part.

Cameron discussed this in an interview, as shared by @eywasfavorite, saying:

"Lo‘ak really emerged as a character that people went with, so I might find ways to sort of… now, he’s already the [narrator]- oh, I’m giving away something here, but it's okay. Every one of the Avatars... I think it could be intriguing for people to think about what’s coming. Jake was our voiceover narrator for movie 1 and movie 2, and we have a different narrator for each of the subsequent films. We see it through the eyes of a different character, and movie 3 is through Lo’ak’s eyes."

More details will emerge about Avatar 3 as the release date edges closer. Stay tuned for more updates.

Poll : 0 votes