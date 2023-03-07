Interesting facts about Oscars 2023 best picture nominees

The Oscars are undeniably one of the most fun things about the year. Not only is it interesting to watch, but it is also perhaps the most important landmark in a film artist's career. Only the best have managed to take this prestigious golden statue home. This year's ceremony is all set to take place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on March 12, 2023.

The Oscars are somewhere all the films want to go, but only a few manage to make it. Among them are many record-breaking deals and some flukes of nature. All this together forms the essence of an Oscar ceremony.

Like every other year, this year's Oscars also boast a few exceptional films in the Best Picture category. Some of these facts may even be quite shocking.

Five interesting facts about Best Picture nominees at the Oscars 2023

1) Two film sequels are among the challengers for the best picture for the first time

Unlike any year before this, this year's ceremony will see two sequels, Avatar: The Way of the Water and Top Gun: Maverick, compete for the Best Picture award. This has never happened before in the history of the Academy Awards. Interestingly, they are also the two highest-grossing movies of the year. This happened before in 1983, when two of the most commercially successful films of the year, Tootsie and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, faced each other in that category.

2) Top Gun: Maverick is the third traditional sequel to receive a best picture nomination after the original failed to

Only two sequels in Oscars history have managed to bag a nomination in the Best Picture category after their prequels failed. This year, Top Gun: Maverick became the third film after Toy Story 3 and Mad Max: Fury Road, which managed to get a Best Picture nomination as sequels, whose originals failed to make the same mark. This cannot be said about films like James Cameron's Avatar.

3) The average running time for this year’s best picture nominees is 2 hours and 23 minutes

It seems that the Academy has chosen to go with longer and slower films this year. While average runtimes have been high previously, this year's average runtime for the Best Picture category is quite exceptionally high, with only two films falling in under two hours.

4) Steven Spielberg is on the course to make history with The Fabelmans

Steven Spielberg is arguably one of the most popular and revered directors. The brilliant filmmaker has managed to create history yet again this year by equaling William Wyler's record for directing the highest number of Best Picture nominees.

A win in this category would further cement Spielberg's historical status, which does not seem like an impossibility at all at this point.

5) Producer Dede Gardner is now the second-most nominated woman for the Best Picture category

The brilliant producer behind Oscar hits like 12 Years a Slave and Moonlight, Dede Gardner, has yet again created history with her work in Women Talking. This makes her the second-highest-nominated woman in the best picture category. Another win this year may take her closer to the pinnacle of the award ceremony.

Oscars 2023 will hopefully be just as exciting and iconic as the years before. Catch it live on ABC at 8 pm EST and stay tuned for further updates.

