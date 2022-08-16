Bloodstock 2023: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, dates and more

The lineup for next year’s Bloodstock, the British heavy metal festival, has been announced. The festival is scheduled to take place from August 10 to August 13 in 2023 at Catton Park in Derbyshire.

Killswitch Engage and Megadeth have been announced as headliners for next year's fest. Killswitch Engage will headline the Ronnie James Dio mainstage on August 11. American heavy metal band Megadeth will headline the festival on its closing date of August 13.

Other bands that will perform at next year’s fest include Devildriver, Fit For An Autopsy, Knocked Loose, and Gatecreeper. Also among the performers are Zeal & Ardor who will headline the Sophie Lancaster Stage. King 810 and Unto Others are also expected to perform at the festival, with more performers to be announced later.

This year’s iteration of Bloodstock featured bands including Behemoth, Mercyful Fate, Lamb Of God, and The Kunts.

Bloodstock Festival 2023 Tickets

Tickets for next year’s iteration of the Bloodstock festival are currently available via the festival’s official website. The early bird tickets are priced at £150 or $181.

Also available on the site, are Serpents Lair VIP tickets and camper van passes. After the early bird tickets are sold out, standard weekend tickets will be available for purchase. These are priced at £165, which is approximately $200. There will also be a child's VIP ticket available for the 2023 Bloodstock festival.

More about Megadeth

Megadeth @Megadeth



‘The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!’ is only 3 weeks away: SOLDIER ON! is here. Experience the premiere of our new single now: youtu.be/q5M8K2Jm2bE ‘The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!’ is only 3 weeks away: gtly.to/E9h6-QsjG SOLDIER ON! is here. Experience the premiere of our new single now: youtu.be/q5M8K2Jm2bE‘The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!’ is only 3 weeks away: gtly.to/E9h6-QsjG https://t.co/aUo0XKO5kg

Megadeth, the legendary heavy metal band, is one of the headliners announced to perform at the festival. They are set to release their new album The Sick, The Dying…And The Dead! on September 2 this year. So far, Megadeth has released two tracks from the album.

Earlier this month, they shared the first track from their new album, We’ll Be Back. The song is the first record the band has released since vocalist Dave Mustaine recovered from throat cancer. Speaking about their new record, Mustaine recently said:

“For the first time in a long time, everything that we needed on this record is right in its place. I can’t wait for the public to get hold of this!”

Last week, Megadeth released their new single Soldier On! Commenting on the meaning behind the new release, Mustaine said:

“Coming to the realization that you need to walk away from a relationship that’s very toxic, and how hard it can be to start down that road. But you know you need to, and just taking that first step is the hardest part.”

He further added, saying:

“Whatever your leaving does to them, you have to block that part out, stay the course and do what’s right for you. It will be hard in the beginning, but you have got to live for yourself to be worth a damn to anyone else. You’ve got to Soldier On!”

The album is available for pre-order via the band's official website.

Megadeth was formed in 1983 by vocalist Dave Mustaine and bassist David Ellefson. The band is known to be among the popular “big four" of American thrash metal bands. The genre also includes Metallica, Anthrax, and Slayer. Megadeth won a Grammy as recently as 2017 for Best Metal Performance for their single, Dystopia.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Susrita Das