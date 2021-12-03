Megadeth crypto: All about $MEGA and Cyber Army benefits

Megadeth’s official cryptocurrency was recently launched. It’s called the $MEGA and the band’s website states that with the use of $MEGA cryptocurrency, fans will get direct access to premium benefits that include various rewards.

Members of Megadeth’s official fan club, Cyber Army, will have access to other exclusive offers. Premium, Deluxe and Free Cyber Army members will receive some free $MEGA as well.

More details about Megadeth’s $MEGA cryptocurrency

The value of $MEGA will also keep on increasing and decreasing. The band has recommended storing around $10 MEGA to be eligible for various exclusive benefits. It has also promised that there would be more surprises in store for $MEGA holders.

The band’s first non-fungible token was sold for 8.4 ETH in April 2021 and was named Vic Rattlehead: Genesis. The piece has the Megadeth logo, with the mascot rotating in opposite directions for six seconds. People can visit the website "megadeth.com" for detailed information.

The concept of cryptocurrency is still not understood by most people, but it has proved to be helpful for the industry. There are more than 10,000 cryptocurrencies currently available for purchase today that include Dogecoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin, and more.

Upcoming album of Megadeth and current members

Megadeth’s 15th studio album, Dystopia, was released back in 2016 and the band is currently finishing the follow-up album to Dystopia. The album’s early sessions were held back in 2019, and hence the album is scheduled for release in 2022.

Guitarist and vocalist Dave Mustaine, and drummer Dirk Verbeuren are also members of the band now. Verbeuren had previously played with Soilwork.

David Ellefson was removed from the band in May 2021 after his s*xually explicit videos went viral on Twitter and were allegedly recorded by a fan. He was a member of Megadeth from 1983 to 2002, and joined it again in 2010.

Megadeth was formed back in 1983 by Dave Mustaine and David Ellefson. The band's debut album, Killing Is My Business… and Business Is Good! was released in 1985 and was moderately successful. However, the members were spotted by other labels, and their next album, Peace Sells… but Who’s Buying? in 1986 was a big hit.

